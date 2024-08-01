Range International Makes Market Waves With A Single Dh110 Million Property Sale

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Range International Property Investments - an award-winning Dubai company has reached a monumental milestone by closing a single real estate transaction worth a whopping Dh110 million.

"This sale reaffirms our commitment to delivering exceptional value and services to our clients," stated Nitin Chopra , founder and CEO. "It also reflects the robust trust investors place in Dubai's thriving real estate sector, which has witnessed unprecedented growth in recent years."

With over two decades of unparalleled experience, Range International has cemented its position as an industry leader. The agency is renowned for its exceptional service delivery and deep understanding of both local and international markets. This extraordinary sale is a testament to the agency's strategic foresight and the dedication of its innovative team.

The property, part of Range International's diverse portfolio, showcases luxury and sophistication, appealing to discerning clients seeking prime investments in Dubai. The transaction underscores Dubai's allure as a hub for exceptional growth and lucrative returns on investment.

"Our clients seek more than just a property; they seek a lifestyle and a sound investment," said Lester Verma , co-founder and managing partner, Range International Property Investments .

As Range International continues to set new industry benchmarks, the agency is gearing up for several other milestones, including the opening of a new office in Motor City, Dubai.

"This is just the beginning of our journey to becoming one of the best employers in the UAE," remarked Chopra. "We aim to provide our employees with a place where they can reach their full potential and feel excited to come to work every day."

The new office aligns with Range International's vision of expanding its reach and enhancing its ability to serve a diverse clientele. With a team of over 100 employees representing 21 nationalities and fluent in 25 languages, Range International is uniquely equipped to meet the varied needs of its clients.

Range International's expertise extends beyond sales and leases, encompassing Financial Consultancy, Wealth Management, Property Valuation, and Mortgage services. By closely tracking market trends, the company identifies high-return investment opportunities, ensuring a seamless and customer focused experience.

