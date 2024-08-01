20Th Altyn Minbar Int'l Film Festival To Be Headlined By Turkish Filmmakers

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The 20th Altyn Minbar International film Festival is to be
headlined by Turkish filmmakers, Azernews
reports.
The chairman of the festival jury will be Metin Gunay, who
directed the "Dirilis: Ertugrul" TV series.
The 20th Altyn Minbar International Film Festival expects
numerous guests, including
filmmakers from Switzerland, Saudi Arabia, Syria, India, Iran,
Iraq, Egypt, Georgia, Azerbaijan, and other countries.
The festival is headlined by representatives from Turkish
cinematography and actors from the "Mühteşem yüzl" and "Dirilis
Ertugrul" TV series, which are popular in Russia.
"Türkiye is living its golden age in the film industry. It won
the hearts of people not only in our country but in the whole
world. We're hoping to have a few Q&A sessions where the
audience can talk to the actors and directors and ask them
questions," said director of Tatarkino Miliausha Aituganova.
She also hopes that, within the course of the festival,
friendship between Tatarstan and Türkiye will strengthen and
cooperation will result in joint projects.
This year, the organizing committee decided to have film
screenings of the official selection on the weekend of September
7-8.
This is done in order to provide an opportunity to have as many
visitors as possible so they can judge this year's films on their
own.
The film screenings will take place in the "Mir" and "Almaz
Cinema Rodina" cinemas. The showtime will be announced later.
There is an important change of the 20th Altyn Minbar
International Film Festival – all screenings will be paid.
The organizing committee considers this is as a compulsory
measure. This will provide an opportunity to predict the popularity
of this or that film.
In previous years, there were so many people willing to attend
some screenings that it was not possible to provide seats for
everyone. Ticket sales will be open in advance, and if tickets are
sold out, the festival directorate will open an additional
hall.
In accordance with the decision of organizing committee, the
tickets cost will be not more than 200 rubles.
The 20th Altyn Minbar International Film Festival will be held
in Kazan from September 6 to 11.
Recall that Altyn Minbar is included in the list of film
projects supported by the Ministry of Culture of the Russian
Federation.
The Kazan International Film Festival is held with the support
of Rustam Minnikhanov, the Rais of the Republic of Tatarstan and
the Ministry of Culture of Russia, as well as in partnership with
the strategic vision group "Russia-Islamic World."
