20Th Altyn Minbar Int'l Film Festival To Be Headlined By Turkish Filmmakers

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The 20th Altyn Minbar International Festival is to be headlined by Turkish filmmakers, Azernews reports.

The chairman of the festival jury will be Metin Gunay, who directed the "Dirilis: Ertugrul" TV series.

The 20th Altyn Minbar International Film Festival expects numerous guests, including

filmmakers from Switzerland, Saudi Arabia, Syria, India, Iran, Iraq, Egypt, Georgia, Azerbaijan, and other countries.

The festival is headlined by representatives from Turkish cinematography and actors from the "Mühteşem yüzl" and "Dirilis Ertugrul" TV series, which are popular in Russia.

Also, the director of the "Dirilis Ertugrul" series, Metin Gunay is expected at the festival. Metin Gunay will be the chairman of the jury.

"Türkiye is living its golden age in the film industry. It won the hearts of people not only in our country but in the whole world. We're hoping to have a few Q&A sessions where the audience can talk to the actors and directors and ask them questions," said director of Tatarkino Miliausha Aituganova.

She also hopes that, within the course of the festival, friendship between Tatarstan and Türkiye will strengthen and cooperation will result in joint projects.

This year, the organizing committee decided to have film screenings of the official selection on the weekend of September 7-8.

This is done in order to provide an opportunity to have as many visitors as possible so they can judge this year's films on their own.

The film screenings will take place in the "Mir" and "Almaz Cinema Rodina" cinemas. The showtime will be announced later.

There is an important change of the 20th Altyn Minbar International Film Festival – all screenings will be paid.

The organizing committee considers this is as a compulsory measure. This will provide an opportunity to predict the popularity of this or that film.

In previous years, there were so many people willing to attend some screenings that it was not possible to provide seats for everyone. Ticket sales will be open in advance, and if tickets are sold out, the festival directorate will open an additional hall.

In accordance with the decision of organizing committee, the tickets cost will be not more than 200 rubles.

The 20th Altyn Minbar International Film Festival will be held in Kazan from September 6 to 11.

Recall that Altyn Minbar is included in the list of film projects supported by the Ministry of Culture of the Russian Federation.

The Kazan International Film Festival is held with the support of Rustam Minnikhanov, the Rais of the Republic of Tatarstan and the Ministry of Culture of Russia, as well as in partnership with the strategic vision group "Russia-Islamic World."