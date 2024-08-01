Payoneer Hosted The Fourth Edition Of Payoneer VIP Connect On 31St July 2024 In Pune, Maharashtra

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Pune, 1st August 2024: Payoneer (NASDAQ: PAYO), the company empowering the world's small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to transact, do business, and grow globally, hosted the fourth edition of Payoneer VIP Connect on 31st July 2024 at the Four Points by Sheraton Hotel in Pune, Maharashtra. The event brought together over 65+ entrepreneurs, founders, and decision-makers from service export SMBs across various domains, including IT, web and app development, and technical support, consulting and management, and digital marketing and sales. Attendees had the opportunity to network, gain insights, and learn strategies for international business expansion.



Building on the success of Payoneer Elevate, this event is another initiative by Payoneer in India, marking a significant step towards empowering the city's entrepreneurial community. Attendees discussed strategies for global expansion, the importance of international partnerships, overcoming cross-border payment challenges, and efficiency across borders for global teams.



Gaurav Shisodia, Vice President - India at Payoneer, commented, "SMBs have a tremendous opportunity to drive growth by tapping into global demand. At Payoneer, we have witnessed and catalyzed significant growth for service export businesses: from 2016 to December 31, 2023, growth surged by 54%, with volume and revenue achieving impressive compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) of 85% and 88%, respectively.



"Pune is one of our priority markets in India, ranking among the top 10 cities driving the most growth for us. We are committed to providing a platform for the city's business ecosystem through Payoneer Connect. This initiative supports businesses by facilitating learning, networking, and access to domain experts, helping them accelerate their international growth opportunities," he added.



*Note -This data is accurate up to December 31, 2023, and pertains specifically to Payoneer for the India market. All data as of 2016 - December 31, 2023, and related only to Payoneer for the India market.



Key panels at Payoneer VIP Connect Pune included:



"Seizing Global Growth Opportunities" - Pune-based business leaders Mohan Jambhulkar (CEO, Target AEC Global) and Pranshu Tople (Co-Founder, RigBetel Labs) explored global market opportunities, addressing the biggest challenges Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) face in international expansion and strategies for maintaining competitiveness. As entrepreneurs managing global businesses, the speakers provided practical tips on multi-entity operations, overcoming cross-border payment challenges, and how to achieve global success.



"Addressing Data Privacy & Cybersecurity Hurdles in Global Markets" - Shivangi Nadkarni (Co-founder & CEO of Arrka) delved into the critical obstacles and technology challenges businesses commonly encounter. She provided an in-depth analysis of the current landscape of data privacy and cybersecurity, highlighting the essential strategies businesses should adopt to safeguard their operations in an increasingly interconnected world.



Payoneer VIP Connect upcoming editions:



To continue supporting regional entrepreneurial communities, Payoneer will host similar networking events in Hyderabad and Kolkata in the coming months. These gatherings will feature prominent leaders from the city and will focus on providing SMBs with valuable insights and tools to facilitate their global expansion.





