Realme Unveils Realme 13 Pro Series 5G, Ultra Clear Camera With AI Alongside Realme Watch S2 & Realme Buds T310

New Delhi, July 30, 2024: realme, the most popular brand among Indian youth, today announced four ground-breaking products in their smartphone & AIOT portfolio - the highly anticipated realme 13 Pro Series 5G, realme Watch S2 and realme Buds T310. The realme 13 Pro Series 5G, includes two models: the realme 13 Pro+ 5G and realme 13 Pro 5G. It features an Ultra Clear Camera with AI, combining cutting-edge camera with stunning designs inspired by one of the legendary masters of Impressionism, Claude Monet.



realme unveiled its ambitious plans to become a major player in the mid-to-high-end smartphone market. This ambition is evident in three key areas: Large Memory Popularization, Quality Upgrade, and our AI+UI Popularizer Plan. As a tech brand that deeply understands young users, realme promises that every future Number Pro Series will come standard with a 512GB memory option, meeting the expectations of this demanding demographic. To enhance the durability of its products, realme also confirmed that every future Number Pro Series phone will come equipped with a minimum of IP65 Water and Dust Resistance.



Commenting on the launch, a realme spokesperson said,“We are thrilled to unveil the realme 13 Pro Series 5G, realme Buds T310, and realme Watch S2 today. Understanding the needs of our young users, in June, we announced our Next AI Lab and AI+UI Popularizer Plan, aiming to bring next-generation AI experiences to at least 100 million users within the next three years. The launch of the realme 13 Pro Series 5G is the first step in realizing this vision. With its Ultra Clear Camera powered by realme's advanced AI capabilities, users can expect superior photography experiences. The realme Buds T310 and realme Watch S2 further exemplify our dedication to providing cutting-edge technology and quality. With these new additions to our AIOT portfolio, we continue to redefine the boundaries in the AIOT segment. We look forward to continuing our journey in bringing innovative and high-quality products to our users, pushing the envelope of what's possible with technology.”



“We are thrilled to continue our long-standing partnership with realme to unlock premium smartphone experiences for users in India,” said Saurabh Arora, Mobile, Compute and XR Business Head, Qualcomm India Pvt. Ltd.“Equipped with convenient AI for smooth multitasking and seamless connectivity, the Snapdragon® 7s Gen 2 Mobile Platform is committed to perform beyond expectations enabling a variety of use cases on the realme 13 Pro Series 5G for all your productivity and entertainment needs such as gaming, stunning photo and video capture and more.”



The realme 13 Pro+ 5G is a testament to realme's dedication in providing exceptional value and exceeding conventional flagship standards. Powered by the dual 50MP Sony AI cameras with the industry's first AI photography architecture, HYPERIMAGE+ camera system, it ensures an ultra-clear shooting experience. It also features a unique design made in collaboration with the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston (MFA), drawing inspiration from the legendary Impressionist master, Claude Monet, reimagining the Impressionist style for a new generation. With the introduction of AI capabilities, the realme 13 Pro+ 5G offers a smarter user experience, transforming how users interact with their device. The realme 13 Pro+ 5G is available in two exquisite colors: Monet Gold and Emerald Green, and three storage variants: 8GB+256GB priced at INR 29,999, 12GB+256GB priced at INR 31,999 and 12GB+512GB priced at INR 33,999 on realme, Flipkart and Mainline Channels.



The realme 13 Pro 5G is a testament to realme's commitment in delivering exceptional value and surpassing traditional flagship standards. Powered by the Snapdragon® 7s Gen 2 5G Chipset with a 3D VC Cooling System, it ensures a smooth gaming experience while providing an unprecedented cool experience. The device boasts a class-leading 50MP Sony main camera with the industry's first Al photography architecture, the HYPERIMAGE+ camera system, ensuring ultra-clear shooting experiences across various scenarios. It also features a unique collaboration with the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston (MFA), drawing inspiration from the legendary Impressionist master, Claude Monet, reimagining the Impressionist style for a new generation. The realme 13 Pro 5G is available in three striking colors: Monet Gold, Monet Purple and Emerald Green, and three storage variants: 8GB+128GB priced at INR 23,999, 8GB+256GB priced at INR 25,999 and 12GB+512GB priced at INR 28,999 on realme, Flipkart & Mainline Channels.



The realme Buds T310 is a testament to realme's commitment to providing exceptional audio experiences. Equipped with 46dB Hybrid Noise Cancellation, the earbuds offer adjustable three-level noise reduction for a personalized listening experience. The device features a 12.4mm Dynamic Bass Driver that delivers rich and powerful sound, complemented by 360° Spatial Audio Effect for an immersive auditory experience. The realme Buds T310 provides up to 40 hours of total playback, ensuring long-lasting music enjoyment. The AI Deep Call Noise Reduction feature ensures clear calls even in noisy environments, while the Smart Dual-device Connection allows seamless switching between devices. The dynamic sound effects enhance the overall audio quality, while the 45ms ultra-low latency ensures perfect sync between audio and video. Each earbud weighs as light as 4.2g and features a 110° earphone cover. Adopting an ergonomic design, it fits different ear shapes, providing a comfortable and non-sensory wearing experience. Available in three stylish colors: Monet Purple, Vibrant Black, and Agile White, these earbuds are priced at INR 2199 on realme, Flipkart and Mainline channels.



