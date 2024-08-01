Minister Of Textiles, Giriraj Singh Graced The Inauguration Of Gartex Texprocess India In New Delhi

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi,1st August 2024: The 11th New Delhi edition of Gartex Texprocess India commenced today with a grand opening at the state-of-the-art centre, Yashobhoomi, IICC, Dwarka, New Delhi. Chief Guest, Shri Giriraj Singh, Minister of Textiles highlighting FDIs and joint venture as huge opportunities in the sector.



The show floor is packed with more than 180 exhibitors presenting 600+ brands from countries like India, China, Italy, Japan, Singapore, Taiwan, USA and to showcase the advancements from the world of textiles and garment industry.



The 11th edition of the show was inaugurated today in the presence of the esteemed dignitaries of the textile industry, which included:



Chief Guest: Shri Giriraj Singh, Minister of Textiles, Government of India

Mr. Elgar Straub, Managing Director, VDMA Textile Care, Fabric & Leather Technologies

Mr. Sharad Jaipuria, President, Denim Manufacturers Association & Chairman & Mnaging Director of Ginni International Ltd

Mr Simon Lee, Managing Director of Hyosung Group ( Hyosung corporation India Pvt Ltd & Hyosung India Pvt Ltd)

Mr Aamir Akhtar, Group President & CEO Textiles, Jindal Worldwide Limited

Mr Mithileswar Thakur, Secretary General, Apparel Export Promotion Council

Ms Himani Gulati, Director, MEX Exhibitions Pvt Ltd

Mr Raj Manek, Managing Director & Member of the Board, Messe Frankfurt Trade Fairs India Pvt Ltd



Addressing the gathering the Chief Guest, Shri Giriraj Singh, Hon'ble Minister of Textiles, expressed:“I see a very good programme organised with the knowledge sessions, product display and B2B networking opportunities. I thank all the companies associated with garment, machinery, fabrics and denims industry for this.” His address emphasised on encouraging the joint ventures, FDI and collaborative progress within the textile manufacturing between suppliers and manufacturers and brands. He also mentioned that that after agriculture, if there is any sector that has employment potential then it is textiles. Indian government will work in collaboration with the agriculture and textile department to drive the sector ahead. He also emphasised that 'handlooms' is one significant sustainable fabric.



Gartex Texprocess India has consistently been at the forefront of showcasing innovations and emerging trends in the textile and garment industry. This edition is featuring an array of innovative product launches from various brands catering to denims, machinery manufacturing, sewing machines, fabrics, trims, accessories and more.



Mr. Raj Manek, Executive Director and Board Member of Messe Frankfurt Asia Holdings Ltd, expressed his enthusiasm on the inauguration of the 11th New Delhi edition. He said: "We are thrilled with the overwhelming response to the 11th edition of Gartex Texprocess India from the industry stakeholders. The Indian government's focus has been on manufacturing and it gives us the immense pleasure to witness the advancements in textiles and garment manufacturing solutions, denims and more from 200+ exhibitors. This reflects the vibrant and dynamic spirit of this sector."



Mr. Gaurav Juneja, Director of MEX Exhibitions Pvt Ltd, added: "The impressive turnout and participation from leading brands and international exhibitors highlight the significance of Gartex Texprocess India in driving the future of the textile and garment manufacturing industry. We look forward to positive and successful show with business discussions, networking, knowledge sharing and innovations across three days. "

Day two dedicated to denims will present knowledge rich sessions from Denim industry experts who will discuss everything right from denim manufacturing to its sustainable solutions. The sessions will touch upon areas like laundry automation, sustainability, innovations in denims and how can AI tools be utilized to identify the denim trends as well as lifecycle assessment of denims. These discussions will offer the attendees a lot of crucial insight on denims that will help professionals explore their knowledge, practices and processes.



Organized by MEX Exhibitions Pvt Ltd and Messe Frankfurt Trade Fairs India Pvt Ltd, the three-day trade fair will continue to showcase industry trends and innovations till 3rd August 2024.

