(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VYRE Sports, a VYRE company (OTC: CAPV), is a disruptor in the live stream sports, documentaries, TV series, movies and editorial news that showcases the Next Generation Athlete, is pleased to welcome Matthew“Prince” King and CEO of Critical Sports and Entertainment, Gabriel Blinder, to the VYRE Sports Development. As part of the new strategy, the team will focus on building operations, sales and partnerships focusing on Football, Basketball, Soccer, Padel, Hockey, Boxing, Baseball, Track & Field and alternative sports.



VYRE Sports Q4-2024 and 2025 programming is focused on creating meaningful relationships with sports fans around the world giving them the opportunity to know the story of tomorrow's star athletes today, while enjoying their live game play journey. VYRE Sports will stream multiple sports leagues showcasing live game play and build athlete story-telling docuseries, TV shows in a long-form format, which will then be licensed to other streaming platforms. This new programming will give the opportunity for sports focused brands to reach new consumers through strategic content partnerships, product placement and alternative sponsored creatives.

Prince King and Gabriel Blinder bring a wealth of experience to the VYRE Sports Development Team, as both are experts in the back-office of sport relationships and building opportunities for undervalued leagues and athletes.

Prince King's experience in sports entertainment and promotional events world spans over 18 years. King has won numerous entrepreneurial competitions and awards including the 2015 NCIMED Young Entrepreneur Award, commercial placements on the TV show“Shark Tank” and was invited to Forbes Under 30. King is the co-founder of the HBCU Boxing League and CEO of Lights Out Toney Promotions and brings a vast network of resources from the sports, education, business and community development sectors.

Gabriel Blinder, CEO of Critical Sports and Entertainment, has always stood out as an astute entrepreneur. He attended New York Law School, earning his Juris Doctor degree and a specialized certification in Intellectual Property Law. Gabriel's passion for law and the entertainment industry intersected in a powerful way, culminating in the creation of Critical Sports and Entertainment, a thriving representation agency based in New York that is certified by the NBPA and WNBPA. Additionally, Gabriel serves as a manager for over 18 renowned boxers and mixed martial artists, drawing upon his expertise to guide their careers toward new heights of success.

Under Gabriel Blinder's leadership, Critical Sports and Entertainment is a dynamic hub for brand partnerships, negotiations for NIL athletes, and management of internet celebrities. With an incisive understanding of talent and a strategic vision for representation, Gabriel ensures his clients receive unparalleled opportunities and support within the ever-evolving landscape of sports and entertainment.

“I am grateful for this opportunity to work with VYRE and produce content that will help push the culture forward in a positive light”- Prince King

“Working alongside the founders of VYRE Network and Matthew“Prince” King in helping uplift VYRE Sports will be a great accomplishment for the entire industry as a whole. I wholeheartedly believe that we can solidify formidable partnerships and bring fans the content and entertainment that they truly yearn for. I am excited to see how high we can all take this, it is show time!” – Gabriel Blinder

“Its's awesome to work with two entrepreneurial minds such as Gabe and Prince, I feel like their vision and creativity will take VYRE Sports to the next level. We at VYRE are very excited about this HBCU sports and athletics partnerships that align perfectly with our goal of showcasing the next generation of athletes, and we look forward to forming more game-changing partnerships together in the future” - Lamar Seay, Co-Founder VYRE Network

Sports fans and VYRE Users can stream live sports and enjoy documentaries and sport themed movies on VYRE Sports channel through the VYRE App on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire Stick, Android, iPhone, Samsung Smart TVs, LG, Google TV, Sony and on VYRESports.com

About VYRE Sports

VYRE Sports is the voice of the NEXT GENERATION in sports, telling tomorrow's stories today through live sports broadcasts, documentaries, curated movies and TV shows that provides sport fans access

to the next generation of competitive athletes and leagues in Basketball, Football, Soccer, Baseball, Hockey and Combat Sports that they wouldn't be able to stream for FREE elsewhere.



ABOUT VYRE NETWORK

VYRE Network is a free global streaming platform that delivers NEXT-GENERATION movies, shows, and sports, live and on-demand to audiences worldwide through niche channels. Since its launch in 2019 VYRE has consistently been a bridge between independent and mainstream entertainment for film creators and athletes.

