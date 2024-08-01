120 New Jordanian Trucks Of Humanitarian Aid Crossed Into Gaza Strip - JHCO

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Jordanian Hashemite Charity organisation (JHCO) on Thursday announced that 120 new Jordanian trucks of humanitarian aid crossed into the Gaza Strip.

According to a statement issued, the trucks carry ready-to-eat meals, food parcels, clothes, blankets and hygiene parcels and will be distributed to the residents of Gaza through partner associations and organisations in the strip.



The operation was organised by the Jordanian Armed Forces-Arab (JAF) and the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation (JHCO), in partnership with the World Food Programme, and supported by various organisations, in addition to several campaigns.

Hussein Shibli, JHCO secretary-general said that the Jordanian efforts did not stop despite the continued Israel aggression on the Gaza Strip.



He added, '' We are working around the clock to attract more donors, send more aid, and increase the number of trucks sent to the people of Gaza.



To date, a total of 2,897 trucks and 53 aircraft carrying aid have entered Gaza through Al Arish, according to JHCO.

The JHCO said it continues to receive cash donations through its bank account at Bank Al Etihad, account number JO32 UBSI 1030 0000 4010 1659 9151 06, or through e-wallets or CliQ at JHCOGAZA, as well as via "eFAWATEERcom" and through their website