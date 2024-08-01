Orbotic Systems And Gran Systems Announce Strategic Partnership To Enhance Space Sustainability

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Orbotic Systems' Erik Long and Kuang-Han Ke of Gran Systems, CubeSat 2024 , Cal Poly

Orbotic Systems' innovative deorbit device, the D3 will be integrated into Gran Systems' satellites.

THOUSAND OAKS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Orbotic Systems and Gran Systems are pleased to announce a strategic partnership that will integrate Orbotic Systems' innovative deorbit device, the D3, into Gran Systems' satellites. This collaboration marks a significant step toward promoting space sustainability and ensuring the long-term safety and availability of space for future generations.The partnership was conceived over a year ago at the CubeSat Workshop held at Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo, California, where representatives from both companies met and recognized the potential synergy between their technologies. Gran Systems, based in Taiwan, is a leader in satellite manufacturing, while Orbotic Systems is renowned for its cutting-edge solutions in space debris management.The D3 device by Orbotic Systems is designed to comply with the FCC's 5-year deorbit rule, which mandates that satellites must be removed from orbit within five years of completing their mission. The integration of the D3 into Gran Systems' satellites will not only ensure compliance with these regulations, but also demonstrate a proactive approach to mitigating space debris and preserving the orbital environment."We are thrilled to partner with Gran Systems and integrate our D3 device into their advanced satellite platforms," said Erik Long, CEO of Orbotic Systems.“This collaboration underscores our shared commitment to space sustainability and our dedication to developing technologies that keep space safe for all."Kuang-Han Ke, CEO of Gran Systems commented further,“Space sustainability is very important for the next phase of the new space industry and space exploration. We are very happy to be part of the pioneering team to make it an executable reality, and are excited to integrate the D3 into Gran Systems' satellite systems.”Both companies are optimistic about the potential impact of this partnership on the satellite industry and the broader space community. The integration of the D3 device into Gran Systems' satellites is likely to set a new standard for responsible satellite operations and inspire other industry players to prioritize space sustainability.Orbotic Systems:Orbotic Systems was incorporated in 2020 to advance human progress and research in low Earth orbit (LEO). Through innovative technology we address the growing threat of space debris and the need for more space situational awareness. With a focus on sustainability and safety, Orbotic Systems is at the forefront of efforts to maintain a cleaner and more secure orbital environment. Orbotic Systems is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. For more information, please visitGran Systems:Established in 2008, Gran Systems is a multidisciplinary company that serves as a System Integrator and a Think Tank. We operate in the new space, precision machinery, & semiconductor industries. Being the first in-space new space company from Taiwan, we provide cubesat launch services and act as the Taiwan and Southeast Asian space gateway for the International Space Station (ISS) related services. Gran Systems is involved in cubesat projects, hardware, launch-related testing technologies, and the launch service. In 2021, Gran Systems testing products were listed on the NASA Small Satellite website, through third party referral. Gran Systems cubesat products were again listed in the NASA Small Satellite Technology State of the Art Report 2023. We have extended design capability and new product development process knowhow and experience, especially in commercialization, production, and product life cycle management. Gran Systems' machine shop has a full mass-production tool set and many material capabilities, such as metals, engineering plastics, and precision ceramics.For more information contact

