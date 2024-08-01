EQS-News: Vita 34 AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Thomas Pfaadt appointed as new Chief Officer of Vita 34 AG

01.08.2024 / 12:39 CET/CEST

Thomas Pfaadt appointed as new Chief Financial Officer of Vita 34 AG

Assumption of the position as per 1 August 2024 Management Board completed again after a few months of vacancy Leipzig, 1 August 2024 – The Supervisory Board of Vita 34 AG (ISIN: DE000A0BL849; WKN: A0BL84), the leading cell bank in Europe and the third largest in the world, has appointed Mr. Thomas Pfaadt (51) as new Chief Financial Officer effective today. Thomas Pfaadt has more than 20 years of professional experience in various areas of finance. After studying business administration at Goethe University Frankfurt am Main, he held positions of responsibility in the areas of M&A and Corporate Finance at PricewaterhouseCoopers and DZ Bank. He then took on management roles in these areas at two leading German companies in the healthcare industry, before taking on the position of CFO and Managing Director at C-Lecta GmbH, a global biotechnology company for enzyme products, in 2018. "We are delighted to have won Thomas Pfaadt, a CFO with a wealth of experience, for our company," says Jakub Baran, CEO of Vita 34 AG. "With his appointment, the Management Board is now complete again with three members after a few months of vacancy." As a member of the Management Board of Vita 34 AG, Thomas Pfaadt will be mainly responsible for the areas of Finance, Controlling, Accounting, Procurement and Administration. His appointment is initially for a term of three years. Contact:

Vita 34 AG

Investor Relations

Phone: +49 (0341) 48792 – 40

E-mail: ... Company Profile Vita 34 was founded in Leipzig in 1997 and today is by far the leading cell bank in Europe and the third largest worldwide. As the first private umbilical cord blood bank in Europe and a pioneer in cell banking, the company has since offered the collection logistics, processing and storage of stem cells from umbilical cord blood, umbilical cord tissue and other postnatal tissues as a full-service provider for cryopreservation. Due to the expansion of the business model following the merger with PBKM, the company intends to invest in the areas of Cell & Gene therapies and CDMO. The body's own cells are a valuable starting material for medical cell therapy and are kept alive in the vapor of liquid nitrogen. Customers from about 50 countries have already provided for the health of their families with around one million units of stored biological material at Vita 34.

