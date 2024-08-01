Miningnewsbreaks Standard Lithium Ltd. (TSX.V: SLI) (NYSE American: SLI) (FRA: S5L) Appoints David Park As Next CEO

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Standard Lithium (TSX.V: SLI) (NYSE American: SLI) (FRA: S5L) , a leading near-commercial lithium development company, today announced that effective September 1, 2024, Robert Mintak will retire as Chief Executive Officer and remain engaged as an advisor through August 2025. Following Mr. Mintak's retirement, David Park will assume the position of Chief Executive Officer effective September 1, 2024. Over the past year, David Park has been actively involved with Standard Lithium as a strategic advisor, working closely with the senior management team. He has a deep understanding of the company's vision and strategic goals. This, coupled with his respected position within the organization, has made him a key contributor to the company's recent successes. According to the announcement, this leadership transition aligns with Standard Lithium's growth strategy and next steps in value creation. The appointment of Mr. Park as the next CEO is the culmination of a thorough succession planning process by the company's Board of Directors.“Robert was a co-founder of the company and his leadership and commitment has been critical in our evolution from a startup to where we are today. In addition to the strategic relationships the company garnered during his tenure, Robert was very focused on fostering strong relationships with community and state leaders, generating substantial support for our projects in Arkansas and Texas. This collaborative approach has distinguished Standard Lithium within the resource sector. The Board is grateful for Robert's accomplishments and unwavering commitment to building a foundation for our next phase of growth,” said Robert Cross, Chairman of the Board.

To view the full press release, visit

About Standard Lithium Ltd.

Standard Lithium is a leading near-commercial lithium development company focused on the sustainable development of a portfolio of lithium-brine bearing properties in the United States. The company prioritizes brine projects characterized by high-grade resources, robust infrastructure, skilled labor, and streamlined permitting. The company aims to achieve sustainable, commercial-scale lithium production via the application of a scalable and fully integrated direct lithium extraction (“DLE”) and purification process. The company's signature projects, the Phase 1A and the South West Arkansas projects, are located on the Smackover Formation in southern Arkansas, a region with a long-standing and established brine processing industry. The company has also identified a number of highly prospective lithium brine project areas in the Smackover Formation in East Texas and began an extensive brine leasing program in the key project areas. In addition, the company has an interest in certain mineral leases located in the Mojave Desert in San Bernardino County, California. Standard Lithium trades on both the TSX Venture Exchange and the NYSE American under the symbol SLI and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol S5L. For more information, please visit the company's website at .

