Assistant Undersecretary Of Ministry Of Interior For Security Affairs Meets Jordan's Director Of Public Security
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Assistant Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior for Security Affairs sheikh Nayef bin Faleh Al-Thani met on Thursday with Director of Public Security of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan Major General Dr. AbeidAllah Maaitah.
During the meeting, they discussed aspects of joint cooperation in security fields. They also discussed ways to enhance the exchange of expertise and experiences to improve the security work system in the two fraternal countries.
