Essity 2023 Annual And Sustainability Report: Diversity, Equity And Inclusion (DEI)

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI)

”At the heart of our sustainability agenda lie the principles of DEI. By weaving DEI into our sustainability efforts, we adopt a holistic strategy that tackles both environ- mental and societal barriers, steering us toward a future that's equitable and sustainable for everyone. This is shown

in our dedication to social sustainability, notably our commitment to the UN's SDG 5. Furthermore, diverse and inclusive teams foster innovation, propelling us towards achieving broader sustainability goals, like pioneering low carbon materials.

Championing DEI is the right thing to do and the smart thing to do. It's also who we are – and want to be – as a company.”

Pia Höök

VP Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Group Function Human Resources

Essity's DEI Ambitions 2025

Our ambitions for diversity, equity and inclusion: . An inclusive working environment for all

. Gender-balanced leadership on all levels

. Accelerate under-represented groups

Business Ethics and Human Rights

Conducting Essity's business in a socially responsible way is part of our corporate DNA. We have a zero-tolerance approach to unethical business behavior and violations of human rights in the value chains where we exercise control.



Essity's Code of Conduct describes how employees should act, how the company operates, and our stakeholder's expectations, and Essity's commitment to human rights, including children's rights.

Global Compliance program addressing aspects such as anti-bribery, anti-corruption and human rights.

Global Supplier Standard including a Code of Conduct for suppliers.

Whistleblowing system for reporting breaches.

Risk assessments related to human rights, anti-bribery and corruption. Compliance and monitoring through systematic activities, audits, and other processes.

90% of Essity's new employees completed training in Essity's Code of Conduct*

90% of Essity's total purchasing spend was to suppliers that comply with Essity's Global Supplier Standard*

6,480 of Essity's employees completed mandatory online anti-corruption training*

*2022

The name Essity stems from the words“essentials” and“necessities”. Hygiene and health are the essence of well-being. As a global, leading hygiene and health company, we offer products and services that are essential to people's everyday lives. That is why we are called Essity.

