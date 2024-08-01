Former Steel Worker Ignites BBQ Business Dream Made In America, Season 5, Ep 2

MENAFN - 3BL) Originally published on GoDaddy Resources

Darren W. Carter left his high-paying job in an Ohio steel mill to bet on himself and go all in on Carter's BBQ with his wife Theresa. Barbecue equals family and community for the couple. It's Darren's happy place-one that stemmed from watching his father barbecue for family holidays growing up. It's also a way for Darren to honor his enslaved ancestors who were only given the toughest meats to work with. He calls them“The Unknowns Black Pitmasters” and even started a podcast and online community by the same name of like-minded Black pitmasters with a shared love for barbecue.

The Empower by GoDaddy program helped Darren realize his goal to put Carter's BBQ on the map and someday sell his sauce and rubs online. Empower by GoDaddy is a global social impact program started in 2017 to help underserved entrepreneurs acquire critical resources, digital tools, networks and mentorship. Together, they created a website and online store that streamline orders and reflect Darren and Theresa's passion for the business.

As the couple prepare for a local pop-up event, we learn about the time and sacrifice it takes to run a small business. Darren stays awake all night monitoring meat temperatures. Theresa cooks side dishes after her 9-5 job concludes.

Beyond barbecue, Darren and Theresa are foster and adoptive parents, providing love and care to the children in their lives. They identify their business as an important way to show their kids they can make it in the world and build generational wealth. With the success of the pop-up, the couple reflects on their small business journey, the importance of taking risks and betting on a dream.

Witness Darren and Theresa Carter's story as part of GoDaddy's Made in America: Ohio series, streaming now on YouTube.

About Made in America

Made in America is a GoDaddy YouTube docuseries made in partnership with our global social impact program, Empower by GoDaddy. As part of our commitment to fostering opportunity for all, Made in America's purpose is to further GoDaddy's mission by showcasing the stories of entrepreneurs, intentionally focusing on the disparity in opportunities and access to resources for underserved communities. The fifth season tells the inspiring stories of Ohio entrepreneurs beating the odds. To learn more about Made in America, visit .

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy helps millions of entrepreneurs globally start, grow, and scale their businesses. People come to GoDaddy to name their idea, build a professional website, attract customers, sell their products and services, and accept payments online and in-person. GoDaddy's easy-to-use tools help microbusiness owners manage everything in one place, and its expert guides are available to provide assistance 24/7. To learn more about the company, visit .