Experiencing The Magic Of The 'Gooooal' With The Patients Of Nicklaus Children's Hospital

MENAFN - 3BL) Originally published on Aflac Newsroom

The exhilarating shouts of 'Goooal' resonate in your heart when passion surrounds you, the anthem chants vibrate when millions of voices sing along with excitement, and the way you display your team's colors carries the identity many of us are proud of.

In June, Aflac spent an entire afternoon at Nicklaus Children's Hospital in Miami with Adamari López, the renowned TV personality who, as a breast cancer survivor, understands the importance of smiling during challenging moments. Aflac hosted an interactive day for pediatric patients to celebrate the enthusiasm of one of the most popular soccer tournaments in the world. The company designed this event for children with cancer and sickle cell disease to enjoy the spirit of soccer and an animated competition.

The event featured a wide range of soccer-themed activities, including several stations filled with the various cultures that characterize each country participating in the international championship, mostly teams representing Latin and South America. It was truly an immersive experience for kids and families to not only feel the energy of soccer up close, but also to learn about and explore the unique customs of each nation, providing a glimpse of the incredible diversity of the Latin American region.

As Adamari López mentioned on several occasions during the event, trying to bring“a lot of joy” to pediatric patients is one of Aflac's missions. Alongside stadium-style snacks and interactive passports in hand, each patient“traveled” the world with their families to experience the excitement deeply rooted in Latin American cultures. The imagination of these children glided like the players on the field during this afternoon filled with laughter and smiles, an essential piece in carving memories on these children's hearts and minds.

Click here to watch the video

Adamari López is a paid spokesperson for Aflac.

Aflac | WWHQ | 1932 Wynnton Road | Columbus, GA 31999

Z2400630