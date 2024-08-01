ECONSE LAUNCHES WATERHORSE MBR, A COMPACT AND AFFORDABLE PACKAGED WASTEWATER TREATMENT SYSTEM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Waterhorse MBR

from Econse Water Technologies

enables land developers and municipalities to grow sustainably-without relying on existing water infrastructure.

LOCKPORT, N.Y., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Across North America, new homes require new infrastructure. This includes wastewater that ensures growth is sustainable, and protects the lakes and rivers these communities rely on.

Waterhorse MBR is a modern wastewater treatment solution that is ideal for addressing the challenges faced by today's growing communities.

Running miles of pipe to connect new communities to already overburdened, centralized treatment plants is an increasingly costly and time-consuming obstacle for planners, developers and ultimately, municipalities. In addition, individual septic systems are no longer effective for managing the wastewater requirements of modern living.

Waterhorse MBR is a turn-key packaged treatment plant that offers a proven and practical alternative for infrastructure. It empowers sustainable growth with on-site, communal wastewater treatment that is safe for discharge back into the environment.

Decentralized, compact treatment with the Waterhorse MBR also allows for denser development without sacrificing effective treatment.

Designed with new communities and retrofits in mind, the

Waterhorse MBR is perfect for projects including: subdivisions, trailer park and modular homes, bridge (temporary) homes, remote communities, and resorts as well as ski and golf course communities. Typically sized to treat from 25 homes to 2500 homes, the modular system can easily scale, expanding to accommodate phased in future growth.

Along with size, cost, and environmental advantages,

Waterhorse MBR offers real-time monitoring and remote support, making it easy to keep the system working at optimal levels.

"The housing crisis is creating a struggle to find economical and sustainable ways to quickly grow communities," says Derek Davy, CEO Econse. "As leaders in on-site wastewater solutions, we saw an opportunity to put our proven technology to work.

Waterhorse MBR enables land developers and municipalities to realize their community and economic growth goals more affordably, more quickly, and more sustainably than traditional infrastructure allows."

ABOUT ECONSE WATER TECHNOLOGIES

Econse Water Technologies

leads the charge in redefining water treatment solutions to combat pollution and confront climate change head-on. Their proven technologies have empowered businesses and communities across Canada and the US, enabling environmental compliance while fostering economic growth with compact, on-site solutions.



For any follow-up questions or more details, please contact:

Derek Davy at [email protected]

