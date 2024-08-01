Integro Bank And Romeo Filip Discuss Avoiding Sunk Cost Fallacy At August's CEO Club Event

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PHOENIX, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

"The Key to Success as an Entrepreneur: You Don't Have to Fall in Love with Your Own Bad Idea!" will be the topic at hand for Integro Bank's August CEO Club. A robust discussion on passion, pride, and knowing when to change directions when it comes to succeeding as an entrepreneur.

Romeo Filip, Founder at Battle Foam

Knowing when an idea or strategy isn't working out requires a level of self-awareness that is hard to maintain when you are passionate about the direction you are headed. Romeo Filip, founder of Battle Foam, has a long history of overcoming challenges that all business owners encounter; when to walk away from a bad idea.

An understanding that you must constantly reevaluate your ideas, strategies, and direction to be sure you are moving toward success rather than further from your goals is not easy for many. "Having an unbiased approach to your ideas and strategies is not easy, but it is a must-have approach to evaluate your progress as a business owner. My experiences and examples are not unique to what a business owner encounters, and I hope I can provide others with some tools and empathy to know they are not alone when it comes to these challenges," stated Romeo Filip, a former Marine and serial entrepreneur. He has launched and successfully managed several manufacturing and professional sports businesses, such as Diablo Bats, a wooden baseball bat company serving major league baseball players.

The Integro CEO Club provides business leaders the opportunity to share their best practices, connect, and grow together. The program's mission is to create a community to help business owners and leaders to achieve their breakthrough potential.



Event Details:



Date:

Wednesday, August 28, 2024

Time:

5:00 PM - 7:30 PM

Location:

Integro Bank Headquarters, 16215 North 28th Avenue,

Phoenix, AZ

85053 This

is a complimentary event for business owners and leaders.

