Dr. Jennifer Nash's Be Human, Lead Human Wins Gold Book Award From The Literary Titan Book Awards

AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Jennifer Nash's "Be Human, Lead Human: How to Connect People and Performance " has been honored with the Book Award from the Literary Titan Book Awards. This recognition celebrates Dr. Nash's exceptional contribution to the field of leadership and organizational development, highlighting the book's significant impact on enhancing leadership effectiveness and workplace engagement.The Literary Titan Book Award is renowned for recognizing outstanding nonfiction books that demonstrate exceptional quality in writing, research, and presentation.Literary Titan Book Awards praises "Be Human, Lead Human " as "a valuable resource for leaders aiming to enhance their effectiveness and create a more engaging and fulfilling workplace in today's dynamic work environment."Dr. Nash's book dives into the essential human aspects of leadership, providing a framework for leaders to prioritize people and connect authentically with their teams while driving performance and productivity. "Be Human, Lead Human" offers actionable strategies and insights that empower leaders to foster a positive and high-performing workplace culture.Dr. Jennifer Nash is a leadership consultant dedicated to helping organizations and leaders unlock their full potential. Her work emphasizes the critical role of human connection in achieving organizational success and personal performance.To learn more about the author Dr. Jennifer Nash, please visit .

TikTok