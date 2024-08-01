Safe Surfin' Foundation Unveils 'Deputy' AI: First 911 For Online Child Crimes At 2024 SRLEEA Conference

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Graeme Page, Sheriff Mike Brown, and Dr. Janet Brown stand united at the 2024 SRLEEA Annual to showcase Deputy.

Graeme Page engaging with attendees at the Safe Surfin' Foundation booth during the 2024 SRLEEA Annual Conference.

Graeme Page, Sheriff Mike Brown, and Janet Brown pose for a selfie with a visitor at the Safe Surfin' Foundation booth during the 2024 SRLEEA Annual Conference.

Deputy, an AI assistant using the likenesses of popular influencers, serves as the first-ever 911-like service to combat child crimes online, like sextortion.

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a bold move to revolutionize the fight against online child exploitation, the Safe Surfin' Foundation unveiled 'Deputy,' an advanced AI assistant developed by Skyll , at the 2024 SRLEEA Annual Conference (Small & Rural Law Enforcement Executives Association) in Petersburg, Virginia. Positioned among high-profile exhibitors like T-Mobile, The Department of Homeland Security, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Safe Surfin' Foundation captured major attention by demonstrating Deputy's transformative potential as the first-ever 911 for internet crimes against children.Deputy uses AI twins of popular social media influencers-who look and sound identical to their real-life counterparts-as 24/7 advice-givers and crisis responders, providing trusted peer-to-peer interaction for young users.Soon to be available as a downloadable app for iOS and Android devices, Deputy represents a groundbreaking advancement in protecting children from sextortion and other online threats. Unlike traditional 911 services, which are indispensable for physical crimes, there has been no equivalent for internet crimes against children-until now. Deputy leverages advanced, publicly available technology from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to provide real-time education on social media safety and immediate crisis response.Graeme Page, CEO and co-founder of Skyll, emphasized the urgency of addressing online threats.“Traditional 911 services are vital for physical crimes, but there has been no equivalent for internet crimes against children. Deputy fills this critical gap, providing a trusted, scalable solution for the digital age,” he remarked.“It's about more than just responding to crimes-it's about preventing them and guiding kids safely through the innovations that AI brings. We are navigating a brave new world with AI, and it's imperative that we equip kids with the tools and knowledge to stay safe.”Sextortion, a crime involving the coercion of minors into sending explicit photos and then threatening to make those images public unless demands are met, has seen a staggering increase and has led to numerous suicides. Traditional 911 services are not equipped to handle these digital emergencies effectively. However, Deputy can swiftly file reports to specialized law enforcement, such as the Department of Justice's Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Forces, remove explicit materials, and offer safety advice, making it a scalable process to help combat this crime and protect children from harm.In cases of sextortion, children will be able to turn to Deputy for immediate help. The AI assistant uses advanced technology from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to file reports to law enforcement and remove unauthorized explicit photos quickly. By providing this service, Deputy not only de-escalates the situation but also helps the child feel safe, potentially saving lives in a online emergency. This capability is akin to traditional 911 response but tailored for the digital age.Sheriff Mike Brown, founder of the Safe Surfin' Foundation and Administrator of the Department of Justice's Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force for over 23 years, brings his dedicated experience in protecting children online. Under his leadership, Deputy is being designed to be instrumental in addressing internet crimes against children.Starting in January 2025, Deputy will be launched and integrated into schools with pilot programs across the country. This initiative is part of Skyll's Yourspace social media safety education program, first mandated by West Virginia Senate Bill 466 to reach over 260,000 students. These programs will teach kids how to use this new digital-age 911 service, not only in emergencies but also as a resource for advice and navigating the digital world safely. Children will learn how to ask the right questions and use the AI assistant as a trusted guide.Deputy uses an empathetic large language model (eLLM) AI to simulate peer-to-peer interactions through the likenesses and voices of popular social media influencers, who are household names with millions of followers. This approach makes Deputy relatable and trustworthy for young users, creating a safe environment where children feel understood and supported.About Safe Surfin' Foundation:Founded in 1998 by Sheriff Mike Brown, the Safe Surfin' Foundation works with the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force to educate the public about internet crimes involving children and increase cyber safety awareness. Sheriff Brown has led the ICAC Task Force for over two decades, bringing invaluable expertise and dedication to the fight against online exploitation. Through partnerships with law enforcement, school systems, and corporate sponsors, Safe Surfin' proactively expands its educational outreach.About Skyll:Founded by Graeme Page and Marvin Winkler, Skyll empowers potential through transformative education enabled by unconventional technology. Skyll is the exclusive distributor of Yourspace, a social media safety education curriculum developed jointly with the Safe Surfin' Foundation, and works closely with law enforcement, elected officials, and government-funded nonprofits to protect children online.

Nick Achee

Vice President, Skyll Inc.

+1 949-320-3818

...