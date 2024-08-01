2024 THE ALL-PRO PASS RUSH RETREAT DRAWS TOP NFL PLAYERS GIFTED BY LUXURY EXPERIENCE & CO

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Luxury Experience & Co was honored with support and work with the All-Pro Pass Rush Retreat and helped connect top Players with like-minded brands.” - Melissa McAvoy, Founder of Luxury Experience & CoMIAMI, FL, US, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The All-Pro Pass Rush Retreat brought together NFL players, brands, and pass-rushing enthusiasts for an exciting and informative event. Held against Miami's vibrant culture and scenic beaches, the retreat aimed to celebrate and prepare NFL defensive linemen using the innovative VGHH Pass Rush system.



Attendees included names such as Yaya Daiby (Tampa Bay Buccaneers), Alex Wright (Cleveland Browns), Brodric Martin (Detroit Lions), Damion Daniels (Houston Texans), Demetrius Taylor (Detroit Lions), Isaiah Land (Indianapolis Colts), Kyle Phillips (New Orleans Saints), Larry Ogunjubi (Pittsburgh Steelers), Malik Reed (Miami Dolphins), Mario Edwards Jr (Seattle Seahawks), Tavious Robinson (Baltimore Ravens), Thomas Rush (Tennessee Titans), and many more.



Players were given gifts by Helight, Chike Nutrition, Green, High Rise Beverage Company, Hedo Skin, Molly B Cookies, Misguided Spirits, Arvin Socks, and more.



"Luxury Experience & Co was honored with support and work with the All-Pro Pass Rush Retreat and helped connect top NFL Players with like-minded brands," says Melissa McAvoy, Founder of Luxury Experience & Co.



About VGHH Pass Rush System: The VGHH Pass Rush system combines cutting-edge analytics, biomechanics, and film study to optimize pass rush techniques. Developed by experts, it focuses on speed, agility, and disrupting opposing quarterbacks. Participants at the retreat immersed themselves in this innovative approach, gaining valuable insights for the upcoming NFL season.



About LUXURY EXPERIENCE & CO: (LE & Co): Today's best brands align themselves with LE & Co to get their products into the hands of the hottest names in film, television, and sports. With years of experience in public relations, events, and business development, we lead and develop effective key brand and athlete relationships. Recognizing the importance of brand awareness for our clients, we have created a complete package of services to maximize our client's return on investment. Beyond working with brands and athletes, we work to support foundations and charities to bring awareness and support to help others.

Melissa Ellen McAvoy

Luxury Experience & Co

+1 3107798501

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram