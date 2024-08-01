Hangthis Up Celebrates 5 Years In The Shed Organization Industry

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Hang This Up Logo

- Tim Hoff, Owner of HangThis Up

STEWARTSVILLE, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- HangThis Up , a of custom fit shed organizing items, marks their 5th anniversary this year. From its inception at the onset of the pandemic, HangThis Up began their endeavor in the shed organization industry with their sustainable and USA-made products.

Founded in July 2019, HangThis Up began with a simple question: could shed organizing devices be made from birch plywood using a CNC router? Within weeks, initial designs were created and sent to CNC router partners, yielding results that became the first products of the business.

Launching its online store on Shopify in July 2020, HangThis Up is distinguished by their use of furniture-grade birch plywood and commitment to sustainability. Their materials are not only durable but also environmentally friendly. Their products, designed to bring order to any shed, are made entirely in the USA and are patent-pending.

“Our journey from a concept to becoming the industry leader has been incredible. We are proud to say that our company values quality and sustainability in equal measure. We owe our success to our dedicated team, innovative partners, and loyal customers who believe in our mission of sustainable and efficient shed organization,” said Tim Hoff, Founder of HangThis Up.

Throughout their years continuing in the business, HangThis Up aims to continue providing smart and sustainable organizing solutions. Their wide range of products includes stud-mounted shelf brackets, universal garden tool organizers, miscellaneous organizer hooks, storage organizers, and equipment organizers. These are all designed to transform messy sheds and garages into an organized and clutter-free space.

To celebrate their five-year milestone, HangThis Up announces a special offer for both new and returning customers. By purchasing $100 worth of products, you can get a 20% discount. Customers can take advantage of this promo by entering the code“HANG” at checkout.

Looking ahead, HangThis Up plans to expand its product line with new organizing solutions, as well as continue to provide their existing inventory.

For more information about HangThis Up and to explore their products, visit hangthisup.

