Beazley Security Launches New Client Portal To Support Service Delivery

WEST HARTFORD, Conn., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Beazley Security , an integrated risk management solutions company, today launched VERACIS, a centralized delivery mechanism for all client engagements and the engine for the company's new Managed eXtended Detection and Response (MXDR) offering.

The VERACIS dashboard provides users rapid access and insights to the state of security operations in their environment.

VERACIS provides rich insights into security cases and investigations, using a timeline based approach and providing directions on what next steps are. VERACIS also allows users to interact directly with security analysts working on their behalf.

"We have invested heavily into delivering a unifying client engagement platform to suit the needs of clients of all sizes," said Alton Kizziah, CEO of Beazley Security. "Providing clients with access and visibility to what we do through VERACIS is highly valued and will be a key competitive differentiator for us going forward."

The VERACIS platform was built to support all Beazley Security services, starting with the advanced MXDR offering. Through VERACIS, MXDR clients now have easy access to securely interact with security cases, incidents, and alerts being investigated on their behalf. The portal also provides detailed information about suspicious activity, clear direction on the next steps needed to address threats, and direct access to Beazley Security analysts, research, and advisories.

"As we continue expanding its features and functionality, VERACIS will become our primary engagement engine across all our services, including incident response engagements, pen tests, and attack surface monitoring, as well as risk management reports and threat research published by Beazley Security Labs," said Beazley Security CTO, Francisco Donoso, who led the platform development. "VERACIS will also enable clients to schedule additional services and interact directly with their service delivery teams."

VERACIS was designed to integrate with core technologies leveraged in Beazley Security services, providing a centralized environment to review results and activities performed on the clients' behalf. Featured in the initial release is the integration of XDR features such as the automated cross-correlation of data across the client's environment, including endpoints, network traffic, cloud, SaaS, email, and identity solutions, for faster and more comprehensive threat identification, containment, and investigation.

"The integration of proven XDR capabilities within our core service enables us to natively ingest data from hundreds of security-relevant systems and tools and enhances the effectiveness of our ability to detect and contain suspicious activity," said Kizziah. "The platform's transparency ensures that our clients remain in control of the data and the technologies that Beazley Security uses to protect them."

Beazley Security will be hosting a educational webinar on August 15 featuring the VERACIS portal, and how Managed XDR as a service offering provides effective protections for today's evolving threat landscape. Click to register or visit the event section of Beazley .

About Beazley Security

Beazley Security is a global cyber security services firm committed to helping clients develop true cyber resilience. We combine decades of cyber security protection, detection, response, and recovery expertise with the actuarial precision and risk mitigation capability of our parent company, Beazley Insurance. Current operations include USA, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Spain, and Singapore. For more information about the VERACIS platform or MXDR service, visit Beazley .

