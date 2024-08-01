General Dynamics Announces Rayha To Succeed Graney As President Of Electric Boat

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) RESTON, Va., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- General Dynamics (NYSE:GD ) announced today that Kevin Graney, who currently serves as president of Electric Boat, has informed the company that he will retire at the end of the year. He will be succeeded by Mark Rayha, who currently serves as senior vice president and chief operating officer of Electric Boat, effective December 1.

Mark Rayha will become president of General Dynamics Electric Boat effective December 1.

"Kevin has served General Dynamics with distinction for nearly 30 years, including tenures as president of both NASSCO and Electric Boat. His shipbuilding expertise and strong leadership have been instrumental to the performance and continuous improvement of both NASSCO and Electric Boat," said Phebe Novakovic, chairman and chief executive officer. "Mark is a 35-year veteran of General Dynamics and is a proven and capable leader. His experience as CFO and COO of Electric Boat will ensure that we continue to grow to support our nation's need for submarines."

Graney joined General Dynamics in 1995 and served in a variety of leadership roles at Electric Boat and NASSCO before becoming a general manager and then president of NASSCO from 2013 to 2019 and president of Electric Boat in 2019.

Rayha joined General Dynamics in 1989 at Land Systems. He became CFO of General Dynamics Mission Systems in 2015. He joined Electric Boat in 2020 and served as CFO from 2021 to 2023. He became chief operating officer in 2023.

General Dynamics is a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation; ship construction and repair; land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; and technology products and services.



