global non-insulin therapies for diabetes market is forecast to advance at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2024 to 2034. As per TMR's estimates, the market is slated to attain a US$ 58.6 billion valuations by the end of the aforementioned forecast period. As of 2023, the landscape was valued at US$ 31.8 billion .

Non-insulin therapies are generally preferred by healthcare personnel in patients suffering from type 2 diabetes, in which body either fails to produce enough insulin or is incapable of using the insulin that it produces. Certain non-insulin agents facilitate increase of insulin release from the pancreatic cells (sulfonylureas), whereas some of them increase glucose uptake peripherally and reduce hepatic glucose output (Biguanides).

There are agents slowing down digestion of starch in the small intestine (alpha glucosidase inhibitors). Certain medications facilitate reduction of post-meal sugar by blocking some enzymes (Incretin mimetics). The last decade has seen a drastic rise in launching and approvals of non-insulin therapies for diabetes. Various drugs under the category of SGL2 inhibitors such as Empagliflozin, Canagliflozin, and Dapagliflozin were launched after 2013.

Type 2 diabetes occurs in adults when body turns out to be resistant to insulin or does not produce insulin sufficient for the body. In other words, type 2 diabetes happens due to improper regulation of body sugar as fuel. As per the World Health Organization, 422 million people worldwide are living with diabetes, with 1.5 million succumbing to it. Need to combat type 2 diabetes through non-insulin therapies is thus driving the non-insulin therapies for diabetes market.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study



A valuation of US$ 33.6 billion is anticipated for the non-insulin therapies for diabetes market in 2024.

From 2024 to 2034, the market for non-insulin therapies for diabetes is slated to expand 1.7x.

By drug class, demand for SGLT2 inhibitors is anticipated to flourish throughout the forecast period, attributed to their minimal side effects. Intramuscular administration of non-insulin therapies for diabetes to acquire greater popularity, amid the need for enhanced effectiveness.

Key Drivers and Trends



Some operators curtail assimilation of starch in the small digestive tract (alpha glucosidase inhibitors), and some prescriptions diminish post-supper sugar by obstruction of some chemicals. The World Health Organization states that diabetes is amongst the top 3 causes of fatalities amongst the non-communicable diseases across the globe. Governments are collaborating with various research institutes, hospitals, and non-government agencies to create awareness regarding type 2 diabetes and curative measures regarding the same.

Non-Insulin Therapies for Diabetes Market Report Scope: