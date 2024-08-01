Record-Breaking Wildfires Ravage Brazil’S Amazon Region In July

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil faced an unprecedented surge in wildfires this July, setting a distressing record since monitoring began in 1988.



The region, crucial for its biodiversity, saw over 12,696 fire hotspots-a staggering 76% increase from last year.



Additionally, the Pantanal -a key ecosystem-recorded 3,262 fire incidents from January to June, according to date from the National Institute for Space Research (INPE) .



This marks a 22-fold increase from the previous year, highlighting severe environmental distress across Brazil's varied landscapes.



Despite reduced deforestation rates in the past two years, 2024 witnessed a sharp rise in fires. Experts link this to factors like the ongoing climate crisis and a severe drought that started in 2023.







Cyntia Santos, a WWF-Brazil conservation analyst, highlights the interplay of climate change, deforestation, and the El Niño phenomenon.



This combination intensifies dry conditions, especially in Brazil's central-western regions. The fires have devastated around 4.48 million hectares in the first half of the year alone.



This destruction threatens wildlife and disrupts the water cycle, crucial for regional climates and ecosystems.



Reacting to the crisis, Brazil's Ministry of the Environment has banned controlled burns. They have also pledged to criminalize such practices until late November for the Amazon and Cerrado, and until the end of the year in the Pantanal.



This narrative underscores a pressing environmental crisis in Brazil. The significant increase in wildfires demands global attention and action.



It highlights the need to combat climate change and protect the Amazon rainforest, vital for our planet.







MENAFN01082024007421016031ID1108506726