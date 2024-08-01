Supplychainbrain Names Alpine Supply Chain Solutions A 2024 Great Supply Chain Partner

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Alpine Named Partner

The award recognizes exceptional chain partners that have significantly improved supply chain efficiency for their clients.

- Michael Wohlwend, Alpine Supply Chain Solutions, Managing PrincipalNAPLES, FL, USA, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Alpine Supply Chain Solutions , a boutique consulting firm specializing in optimizing supply chain investments, announced today that it has been honored as a 2024 Great Supply Chain Partner by SupplyChainBrain. For twenty-one years, SupplyChainBrain has upheld the tradition of recognizing 100 exceptional supply chain partners annually, with 2024 showcasing a diverse array of competitive nominations.Each year, SupplyChainBrain invites buyers and partners to nominate vendors or service providers whose technology, logistics, transportation, or consulting solutions have significantly improved their company's supply chain efficiency. Only 100 nominees are selected. Alpine was recognized for delivering strong results for their clients, including Levata, a prominent player in the automatic identification and data capture (AIDC) industry.As Levata experienced rapid growth and diversification in its product offerings, the company faced significant limitations within its warehouse operations. The Alpine team conducted a comprehensive Storage Type Analysis, examining all of Levata's SKUs. This analysis formed the foundation for designing tailored storage solutions that efficiently accommodate Levata's expanding product range. Together, Alpine and Levata achieved strong outcomes, including optimized storage capacity, maximized storage utilization, enhanced picking efficiency, reduced travel times, and increased overall operational efficiency.As Brad Berger, SupplyChainBrain Publisher shares,“Our six-month online poll of supply chain professionals requires a qualified response, asking them to nominate vendors and service providers whose solutions have made a significant impact on their company's efficiency, customer service and overall supply chain performance. This year's field of nominees was highly competitive and overall excellent – coming from all areas of supply chain management. Your company should be proud to be named as one of the 100 Great!”Michael Wohlwend, Managing Principal at Alpine, stated, "Earning this distinction for the third year in a row is incredibly inspiring. It underscores our unwavering commitment to ensuring our clients get the most out of their supply chain investments. We are deeply appreciative of this recognition, particularly because it comes directly from our customers' nominations.”To view the complete list of this year's recipients, please visit the SupplyChainBrain website.About Alpine Supply Chain SolutionsAlpine Supply Chain Solutions, based in Naples, FL, is a supply chain consulting company driven to ensure their clients get the most value from their investments. Their approach to every project starts with the data and ends with a cost justifiable solution. With deep roots in industrial engineering, Alpine's approach is unique. For more information, please visit:About Supply & Demand Chain ExecutiveSupply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Supply & Demand Chain Executive and sister publication Food Logistics also operate SCN Summit and Women in Supply Chain Forum. Go to to learn more.

Noelle Abarelli

Alpine Supply Chain Solutions

+1 6308864762

email us here