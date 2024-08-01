IEC Chairman Meets EU Mission To Discuss 2024 Lower House Elections

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 1 (Petra) – Chairman of the Independent Election Commission (IEC), Musa Maaytah, welcomed the European Union mission monitoring the 2024 Lower House on Thursday, alongside European Union Ambassador Pierre-Christophe Chatzisavas.In a statement, Maaytah highlighted the IEC's preparations since King Abdullah II announced the elections, emphasizing the launch of awareness and education programs aimed at encouraging participation. The elections are scheduled for September 10.Maaytah noted that these elections are distinctive due to a new election law that increases the number of seats allocated to women on local lists from 15 to 18. Additionally, there will be a general list of 41 seats designated for political parties within the total of 138 Lower House seats.The IEC is tasked with implementing electoral laws and ensuring the integrity of the electoral process. It is also dedicated to empowering women and enhancing their participation in politics. In line with royal directives, the IEC established a Women Empowerment Unit focused on fostering women's political engagement, protecting them from electoral violence, and promoting their advancement to decision-making roles, he saidMaaytah announced that the IEC has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Higher Council for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, the National Center for Human Rights, and the Jordan Bar Association to provide legal assistance to individuals with disabilities during the elections.Moreover, the IEC has equipped 95 schools, in partnership with the Ministry of Education, as model polling stations accessible to persons with disabilities. For the first time, IEC volunteers will assist voters with disabilities on election day, and training courses have been conducted with the Public Security Directorate to prepare staff for engaging with these voters, added Maaytah.He further emphasized the IEC's commitment to combating electoral and partisan bribery, noting that three cases have already been referred to the Public Prosecution. The commission is also actively monitoring electoral propaganda violations, especially on social media.Chatzisavas praised the IEC's efforts and readiness for the upcoming elections, commending the advanced management of the electoral process and the commission's openness to collaboration with oversight bodies.