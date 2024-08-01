Arete Gallery In New Hope PA Features Rare And Collectable Jerry Garcia Artwork

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Kim I Plyler, Arete Gallery OwnerNEW HOPE, PA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Arete Gallery Celebrates Jerry Garcia's Artwork with Shakedown Street FestivitiesNew Hope, PA – Join us at Arete Gallery from August 1-11 as we celebrate the iconic artwork of Grateful Dead founder Jerry Garcia with a vibrant Shakedown Street event. Featuring vendors from across the country, this fun-filled celebration promises an eclectic mix of art, music, and community spirit."Join us at Arete Gallery from August 1-11 for an unforgettable celebration of Jerry Garcia's art and the spirit of Shakedown Street, said Kim I Plyler , Arete Gallery owner. "Don't miss this opportunity to experience the creativity and community that defines the Grateful Dead legacy."SHAKEDOWN STREETInspired by the Grateful Dead's song of the same name, Shakedown Street is a beloved tradition that began in the early 1980s at Grateful Dead concerts. It's a bustling area where vendors offer a variety of goods, including food, beverages, clothing, and jewelry. This event at Arete Gallery brings that unique atmosphere to life, creating a space for fans and newcomers alike to immerse themselves in the vibrant culture that surrounds Jerry Garcia's art.FEATURED ARTISTSWe are thrilled to host special appearances "Rio" Vassallo on weekends throughout the event (August 3-4 and August 10-11). Vassallo, a Peruvian artist known for his visionary and surreal acrylic and oil paintings, will showcase his work, which often features famous musicians, making it a perfect complement to Garcia's pieces.JERRY GARCIAAs a young man, Grateful Dead founder Jerry Garcia found his interests divided between visual and musical expression. He attended the San Francisco Art Institute. Music came to claim his full attention, but he never stopped sketching. With his unmistakable humor, he once remarked about his art,“I hope that no one takes it too seriously.”Jerry Garcia's artwork is displayed at the Arete Gallery and is available for purchase. The collection includes concrete pencil images and watercolor abstractions like“Snail Garden,” a psychedelic depiction of a snake inspired by a drop of paint, and“Figaro,” showcasing his love for his cat sketched on his favorite leather chair. He even brings humor to life with a sketch of the beloved Sesame Street character opening the sky into the world of Mister Rogers.In conjunction with Image Makers Art, Arete Gallery has compiled walls of the singer-songwriter's best pieces, with captions provided by his daughter Keelin, wife Manasha, and Roberta Weir.ABOUT ARETE GALLERYLocated at 122 S Main St, New Hope, PA, Arete Gallery was founded by Kim I. Plyler with the mission of showcasing art that elevates humanity. Through its diverse collection of classical paintings, modern art, textiles, sculpture, photography, and literature, the gallery supports causes such as environmental awareness, music in schools, Thistle Farms, Cancer Research, Rescue and K-9 Vet Dogs, and more. Arete Gallery is a beacon for artists united in the purpose of building a better world. For more information, visit AreteGallery .Join us at Arete Gallery from August 1-11 for an unforgettable celebration of Jerry Garcia's art and the spirit of Shakedown Street. Don't miss this opportunity to experience the creativity and community that defines the Grateful Dead legacy.

