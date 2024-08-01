SeaOman instructors gain PADI certifications as company named winner of Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Award 2024

(MENAFN- Oman Sail ) 28 July 2024, Muscat – Instructors from SeaOman, Oman’s number one marine leisure provider and the commercial department of Oman Sail, have received qualifications from the Professional Association of Diving Instructors (PADI) to recognise the excellence of scuba and snorkelling experiences offered to customers. This commitment to providing excellence was also recently recognised by Tripadvisor, the world’s largest travel guidance platform, which named SeaOman as a winner of Tripadvisor’s® Travelers’ Choice® Awards for 2024.

Senior Dive Instructor Azzan Al Sinani was awarded the Professional Member Recognition for 25 years as a PADI certified dive instructor, Abdul Naser Al Sinani earned his Emergency First Response (EFR) Elite Instructor Award and a Certificate of Excellence from PADI, and Faisal Al Jahdhami also received a Certificate of Excellence from PADI.

Khamis Mohammed Al Anbouri, Oman Sail’s Commercial Director, said, “SeaOman is committed to offering visitors from within Oman and internationally a unique experience and sharing the natural beauty of Oman. Our instructors’ new PADI certifications are recognition of their expertise, dedication, and a symbol of the quality SeaOman can offer, which sets the company apart within Oman.”

The Tripadvisor’s® Travelers’ Choice® Awards honours businesses that consistently earn great reviews, placing the company among the top 10% of listings around the world on Tripadvisor.

“SeaOman would like to thank all the visitors and reviewers who have kindly left us reviews this year, and of course our wonderful staff team who have helped make this a possibility. We are honoured to be included among travelers’ favourites this year.” Khamis Al Anbouri added.

“Congratulations to SeaOman on its recognition in Tripadvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Awards for 2024,” said John Boris, Chief Growth Officer at Tripadvisor. “Travelers’ Choice honours businesses that consistently demonstrate a commitment to hospitality excellence. We hope this recognition continues to drive business to you in 2024 and beyond,” he added.

Alongside PADI scuba diving and snorkelling tours SeaOman also offers yacht trips (including sunset cruises, day trips and overnight stays), sailing and windsurfing lessons, children’s holiday camps, wakeboarding and waterskiing, powerboat driving licences, team building activities and First Aid Courses. SeaOman remains committed to enhancing its offerings and maintaining the highest standards in diving instruction and customer service.





