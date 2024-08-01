Club Mahindra unveils ‘Flavour Boat’ – a new culinary experience at Club Mahindra Varca Resort, Goa

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru,31st July: Club Mahindra, the flagship brand of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Limited, announces the launch of its new restaurant Flavour Boat, at Club Mahindra Varca Resort, Goa. Nestled in the heart of South Goa, surrounded by palm-fringed beaches and vibrant culture, Flavour Boat restaurant is set to redefine dining with its fusion of global cuisines and a unique dining experience. This new addition invites members and guests to indulge in a rich array of multi-cuisine flavors while enjoying a tranquil and picturesque environment.

Flavour Boat is a vibrant eatery with 74 seats, including 34 indoor and 40 outdoor, arranged on patios, terraces, or sidewalk cafes for open-air dining. It offers a fusion of Indian, Goan, European, Mediterranean, Italian, and Arabic cuisines, along with various cocktails and mocktails. The restaurant's design features elegant simplicity with wooden and upholstered furniture and minimalist Scandinavian tableware, creating a serene dining atmosphere. An inverted boat installation adds a unique touch to the decor. Flavour Boat embodies Club Mahindra’s commitment to sustainability with durable, long-lasting, chip-free crockery, enhancing the dining experience while promoting environmental responsibility. Located at Club Mahindra Varca Resort, Flavour Boat offers a casual dining experience with small portions, comfort food, table service, and family-style dining options. The ambiance, perfect for a leisurely meal, is enhanced by ample natural light, soft artificial lighting, and soothing music. With this launch, Club Mahindra continues to innovate and offer diverse culinary experiences to its members.

Encircled by an emerald-green lawn, and framed by lush trees, Club Mahindra Varca is a treat for the eyes. The resort dons Goan architecture and has over 200 spacious apartments, 2 swimming pools, 4 restaurants, a recreation center, a state-of-the-art gymnasium, and a spa. Apart from indulging in exquisite dining options, guests can enjoy various experiences such as e-cycle tour of south Goa, under water scooter, VR games, art, craft, and dance workshops, and water sports among others.

