AlBawani Signs Memorandum of Understanding with LG to Deliver Smart Home and City Solutions inside and outside Saudi Arabia

(MENAFN- Yahoo) Riyadh/ Wednesday, July 31, 2024



On Tuesday evening, AlBawani Holding Company signed a memorandum of understanding with LG Corporation to deliver state-of-the-art smart home solutions. The solutions of the technology and artificial intelligence offer intelligent and seamless ways to enhance our daily lives, making smart homes and cities a sustainable choice for the future.

The memorandum was signed by Eng. Fakher AlShawaf, Group CEO of AlBawani Holding Company, and Mr. Thomas Yoon, Senior Vice Executive of LG, in the presence of senior officials from both parties.

Eng. Fakher AlShawaf, Group CEO of AlBawani Holding Company, expressed his enthusiasm with the signing of the memorandum of understanding with LG, which will strengthen cooperation between the two companies to implement the latest smart home and city technology solutions, thereby contributing to the improvement of the quality of life in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

He added that AlBawani strategic partnership with LG was motivated by LG’s leading position in the field of technology and smart homes. LG's breakthrough smart home technologies have effectively closed the digital divide, delivering innovative living solutions to make home life smarter and more enjoyable. These innovations are poised to transform daily living in the near future.

Moreover, Eng. Fakher AlShawaf stressed the significance of this opportunity for AlBawani, as a national entity, to continue its mission of enhancing the quality of life for Saudi citizens, aligning with the key objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030. This Vision prioritizes the well-being of Saudi citizens and is propelling the nation towards a comprehensive renaissance. The Vision has also catalyzed substantial industrial, economic, across the Kingdom, under the auspices of His Majesty King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince, Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz.

Mr. Thomas Yoon, Senior Vice Executive of LG, stated: "At LG, we are proud of this distinguished partnership with AlBawani. Integrating our expertise in smart home technologies with AlBawani’s forward-thinking strategy and significant market presence in Saudi Arabia paves the way for further advancements in the smart home solutions sector. This partnership exemplifies our commitment to providing advanced and intelligent technological solutions, thus enhancing the quality of life for citizens in the Kingdom by delivering unprecedented levels of comfort, safety, and sustainable energy efficiency."









