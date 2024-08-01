Unknown Gunmen Attack In Khyber District: Three Killed, Two Injured

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Khyber District: Near the Charwazgai post of Landi Kotal station, unidentified armed men opened fire on police and residents, resulting in the deaths of three individuals, including police officers, and injuring two others.

The attack claimed the lives of two police officers and one civilian, while another civilian was wounded. The police officers were immediately transported to a local hospital, where their condition was reported to be critical.

Upon receiving news of the incident, a heavy contingent of police arrived at the scene and initiated a search operation in the area. Raids have been conducted at various locations to apprehend the suspects, with ongoing investigations and further actions expected in the area.