New Delhi: Eight scheduled passenger witnessed 427 incidents of technical faults in their aircrafts this year till July 19, according to official data.



During the period from January 2024 till July 19, as many as 268 flights of scheduled passenger airlines were cancelled.

The data was provided by of State for Civil Murlidhar Mohol as part of a written reply to the Rajya Sabha on Monday (July 29).

In 2024 till July 19, IndiGo saw 46 incidents of technical faults in its aircraft while the count stood at 51 in the case of Alliance Air.

SpiceJet and Vistara had 23 and 44 such incidents, respectively.

Air India's fleet A saw 152 such incidents while fleet B witnessed 101 such incidents during the January-July 19, 2024 period, as per the data.

Fleet A refers to Airbus planes and Fleet B refers to Boeing aircraft.

Fly Big and Akasa Air had 6 and 4 such incidents during the given period.

Together, the total number of incidents of technical faults in planes of these carriers touched 427 during the period under review.

In 2023, they had seen 453 such incidents, lower than 529 witnessed in 2022.

According to the data, the count stood at 515 in 2021, 421 in 2020 and 640 in 2019.

The data showed that IndiGo cancelled 49 flights due to technical reasons, Alliance Air (45), SpiceJet (22) and Fly Big (27) this year till July 19.

During this period, Air India Fleet A and Fleet B had flight cancellations of 88 and 37, respectively, due to technical issues.

Vistara and Akasa Air did not have any cancellations due to technical reasons during the period under review, as per the data.

BlueDart Aviation, a cargo carrier, had one incident of aircraft technical fault and one flight cancellation on account of technical reasons during January-July 19, 2024 period.

