Microalgae Strategic Business Report 2024: Market To Grow By $600 Million By 2030 - Emerging Into The Spotlight As The Biofuel Of The Future

The global for Microalgae is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$1.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.



The growth in the microalgae market is driven by several factors, including technological advances in algae cultivation and processing, increased awareness of the health benefits associated with microalgae-based products, and a rising commitment to sustainable practices. Innovations such as enhanced photobioreactor designs and genetic engineering to optimize algae strains have significantly increased yield and cost-effectiveness, making microalgae a more viable option in various markets. The growing consumer inclination towards plant-based nutrition and natural products has bolstered the demand for microalgae in the food, supplement, and cosmetic industries.

Additionally, the global shift towards sustainable energy sources has spotlighted microalgae as a promising biofuel, further driving market expansion. These factors, combined with supportive government policies promoting environmental sustainability, ensure that the microalgae industry continues to scale and diversify, meeting the needs of a greener future. Why You Should Buy This Report:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Spirulina segment, which is expected to reach US$790.0 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of a 6.6%. The Chlorella segment is also set to grow at 5.0% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $315.1 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 6.8% CAGR to reach $331.5 Million by 2030.

Urgency of Ensuring Sustainability & Robust Investments in Algal Biotechnology as a Means to Achieve the Goal Provides the Foundation for Growth

Sustainability Becomes More Important than Ever. Here's Why

The Time to Get Our Act Together & Move Towards a Circular Bioeconomy Has Come: Global CO2 Emissions (In Billion Metric Tons) for Years 1930, 1940, 1950, 1960, 1970, 1980, 1990, 2000, 2010, & 2020

Sustainable Investments to Emerge Into an Unstoppable Force in the Coming Decade: Global Investments in Sustainability (In US$ Billion) for Years 2015, 2018, 2020 and 2022

Interest Deepens in Algal Biotechnology as a Potent Tool for Establishing a Circular Bioeconomy

After Years of Neglect, The Current Focus on Sustainability is Bringing Algae Biotechnology Back Into the Spotlight: Global Market for Algae Biotechnology (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

Global Economic Outlook

Microalgae: A Quick Primer

Recent Market Activity

Nutraceuticals Market Outlook

Increasing Familiarity With & Confidence in Nutraceuticals Primes the Market for Acceptance of Algae Based Food & Supplements

Marine Nutraceuticals in the Spotlight

Expanding Population, Rising Food Security & Increasing Consumption of Meat Drive Popularity of Microalgae as Feed Ingredients for Livestock Production

Rise in Animal Meat Production Drives Demand for Feed Fortification by Algae Among Livestock Farmers

Ban on Use of Antibiotics Drives Demand for Microalgal-Based Feed

Increasing Animal Feed Sources with Algae: A Review

Growing Popularity of Non-Animal Based Protein Bodes Well for the Rise of Algae Proteins

Rising Carbon Footprint of Animal Agriculture Leads to Shift in Consumer Preference for Non-Animal Based Protein Alternatives

A Growing Market for Protein Alternatives Expands the Addressable Market Opportunity for Algae Proteins

Microalgae in the Food Industry is Poised for Healthy Growth

Microalgae Emerges Into the Spotlight as the Biofuel of the Future

Biodiesel Outlook in the Wake of Decarburization Efforts

Robust Growth Projected for Biodiesel Brightens the Outlook for Algae Biofuel

Growing Consensus that the Widely Adopted Biofuel Strategy to Reduce Vehicle Emission in Reality Is a Mistake, Drives Interest in Algae Biofuel

Algae Based Biofuel Storms into a Spotlight With the Promise of Remedying the Situation

Algae Based Inks Emerges as the Future of Inks

Here's What is Going on the Field of Algae Based Inks

Strong Demand for Eco-Friendly Ink from the Packaging Industry Bodes Well for Growth in this Segment

Algae Cosmetics Promises to Slice Through the Lucrative Cosmetics Industry Supported by the Trend Towards Natural Ingredients

Consumers Switching to Natural & Organic Cosmetics Lead Manufacturers to Explore the Potential of Using Algae in Cosmetics

Algae's Role the Future of the Global Beauty Industry: A Review

Robust Demand for Pharmaceutical Drugs Expands Algae & Microalgae Applications in Drug Formulations

More Drugs Being Manufactured Means More Opportunities for the Use of Algae in Medicines & Drug Development Algae in Medicine: A Review

