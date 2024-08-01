August 31 Deadline To Pay Businesses' Loans At 0% Interest-SSC
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, August 1 (Petra) - The Social Security Corporation (SSC) renewed its call on indebted establishments to the corporation to benefit from its board of directors' decision to scrap installment interest on all businesses.
In a statement Thursday, the SSC added that businesses can now pay off their debt in installments at a 0% rate before the end of the deadline on August 31.
The SSC said establishments that have already concluded effective installment agreements can also benefit from this decision by submitting a request to reschedule their loans.
MENAFN01082024000117011021ID1108506267
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.