August 31 Deadline To Pay Businesses' Loans At 0% Interest-SSC

Amman, August 1 (Petra) - The Social Security Corporation (SSC) renewed its call on indebted establishments to the corporation to benefit from its board of directors' decision to scrap installment interest on all businesses.In a statement Thursday, the SSC added that businesses can now pay off their debt in installments at a 0% rate before the end of the deadline on August 31.The SSC said establishments that have already concluded effective installment agreements can also benefit from this decision by submitting a request to reschedule their loans.