(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Actual Agency , an integrated communications agency specializing in transforming B2B narratives into critical business outcomes, has unveiled the 2024 Fintech 50 , highlighting trailblazing businesses that are redefining the fintech landscape. These featured companies are transforming fintech by prioritizing efficiency, security, and user-centric solutions for the future.

Continue Reading

Actual Agency Unveils Its Fintech 50: The Top Fintech Influencers of 2024

"Actual Agency is proud to recognize the groundbreaking achievements of our Fintech 50," said Crystal Woody, Managing Director at Actual Agency. "From real-time payments to ingenious wealth management solutions, they are building a more dynamic and accessible financial ecosystem for businesses and consumers. As we progress through 2024, these trailblazers will continue inspiring progress and leading the charge toward a brighter financial future."

This year's Actual Agency Fintech 50 are:



TabaPay

Adyen

Stripe

Square

Sila

Routable

AffiniPay

Papaya Global

Melio

Capitalize

Arta Finance

Vestwell

Earnin

Navan

Lead Bank

Chime

Unit

Valon

Revolut

Kin Insurance

Next Insurance

Coalition

Ethos

Sure

Groundfloor

Trumid

iCapital

Brex

Carry1st

Chainalysis

Persona

SentiLink

Zest AI

Fireblocks

DataSnipper

MX

Plaid

Gauntlet

Kudos Technologies

Pulley

Merge

Candex

Credit Key

Captivate IQ

Column

Nium

Propel

Atomic

Enova Fiserv

For more information on these celebrated companies, the visionary leaders steering them and detailed insights into their groundbreaking innovations, please view the full Fintech 50 list here .

About Actual Agency (a Millwright Agency)

Actual Agency is a boutique strategic communications firm that employs data-backed strategies to build integrated communications programs designed to reduce buyer decision risk, and with deep expertise across B2B enterprise technologies: AI, data, security, fintech, SaaS, professional services, and more.

Portland, OR, Washington, DC.

.

Contact:

Crystal Woody

Actual Agency

[email protected]

SOURCE Actual Agency