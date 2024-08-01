Actual Agency Unveils Its Fintech 50: The Top Fintech Influencers of 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Actual Agency , an integrated communications agency specializing in transforming B2B narratives into critical business outcomes, has unveiled the 2024 Fintech 50 , highlighting trailblazing businesses that are redefining the fintech landscape. These featured companies are transforming fintech by prioritizing efficiency, security, and user-centric solutions for the future.
"Actual Agency is proud to recognize the groundbreaking achievements of our Fintech 50," said Crystal Woody, Managing Director at Actual Agency. "From real-time payments to ingenious wealth management solutions, they are building a more dynamic and accessible financial ecosystem for businesses and consumers. As we progress through 2024, these trailblazers will continue inspiring progress and leading the charge toward a brighter financial future."
This year's Actual Agency Fintech 50 are:
TabaPay
Adyen
Stripe
Square
Sila
Routable
AffiniPay
Papaya Global
Melio
Capitalize
Arta Finance
Vestwell
Earnin
Navan
Lead Bank
Chime
Unit
Valon
Revolut
Kin Insurance
Next Insurance
Coalition
Ethos
Sure
Groundfloor
Trumid
iCapital
Brex
Carry1st
Chainalysis
Persona
SentiLink
Zest AI
Fireblocks
DataSnipper
MX
Plaid
Gauntlet
Kudos Technologies
Pulley
Merge
Candex
Credit Key
Captivate IQ
Column
Nium
Propel
Atomic
Enova
Fiserv
For more information on these celebrated companies, the visionary leaders steering them and detailed insights into their groundbreaking innovations, please view the full Fintech 50 list here .
About Actual Agency (a Millwright Agency)
Actual Agency is a boutique strategic communications firm that employs data-backed strategies to build integrated communications programs designed to reduce buyer decision risk, and with deep expertise across B2B enterprise technologies: AI, data, security, fintech, SaaS, professional services, and more. The firm takes a demand-gen approach to communications, integrating PR, content, social media, and digital marketing to help clients obtain an unfair advantage. Actual Agency services North America with teams in Boston, MA, New York, NY,
Portland, OR, Washington, DC.
.
