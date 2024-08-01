Lintech Global, A Dexian Company, Announces Nick Salazar As New CFO

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Nick Salazar, CFOMCLEAN, VA, USA, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- LinTech Global , a Dexian company specializing in solutions for mission-critical IT and engineering challenges, is pleased to announce the appointment of Nick Salazar as Chief Officer (CFO). Salazar brings a wealth of experience in financial modeling, Financial Planning & Analysis (FP&A), and program control, combined with the strategic insight essential for driving financial excellence. With his track record of effectively managing both FP&A and program control functions and leading companies through accelerated growth, Salazar will help guide LinTech Global on its path forward.Mike Zembrzuski, CEO of LinTech Global, stated, "Nick's comprehensive experience and ability to establish sound, scalable financial systems will be instrumental as we position LinTech for new heights in revenue and profitability."Salazar's financial leadership spans roles at Parry Labs, Bit Systems (a CACI company), and Citigroup. He is known for translating financial insights into strategic actions that drive organizational growth and success.“LinTech's strong position in the government sector, combined with Dexian's global platform, presents limitless opportunities," said Salazar. "I'm thrilled to join the team and contribute to our bright future.”LinTech Global was acquired by Dexian in 2022 and is at the core of the company's Government Solutions division, delivering technology solutions for clients with mission critical IT and engineering challenges in the federal space. Known for combining technical expertise, big business experience, and small business agility, LinTech provides exceptional IT and engineering solutions on time and on budget to its customers.For more information on LinTech Global and Dexian's Government Solutions capabilities, please visit###ABOUT DEXIAN:Dexian is a leading provider of staffing, IT, and workforce solutions with nearly 12,000 employees and 70 locations worldwide. It is one of the largest IT and professional staffing companies and the second largest minority-owned staffing company in the U.S. Dexian was launched in 2023 and created from the combination of DISYS, Signature Consultants, and other strategic acquisitions.Dexian fuses the best elements of its legacy companies to create a platform that connects talent, technology, and organizations to produce game-changing results that help everyone achieve their ambitions and goals. Dexian's brands include Dexian DISYS, Dexian Signature Consultants, Dexian Government Solutions, Dexian Talent Development, and Dexian IT Solutions.Visit to learn more.

