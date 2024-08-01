Cerave Adds New Moisturizers And Eye Cream To Portfolio Of Therapeutic Skincare Products
Leading Skincare Brand Developed with Dermatologists Reveals Latest Innovations for Face and Body Care
CeraVe, the #1 dermatologist-recommended skincare brand in the United States1, announces four new products available this summer, including Intensive Moisturizing Lotion , AM Facial Moisturizing Lotion SPF 50 , Oil Control Moisturizing Gel-Cream and Skin Renewing vitamin C Eye Cream . Joining the brand's continually evolving line of therapeutic skincare offerings, these new formulations are developed with dermatologists and formulated with the brand's signature three essential ceramides – 1, 3 and 6-II – to help offer skincare solutions for all skin types that address different skin needs, while simultaneously working to restore and maintain a healthy skin barrier.
About CeraVe
Founded in 2005 and developed with dermatologists, CeraVe is the first and only brand to offer a complete line of products containing essential ceramides and MVE technology to help restore the skin's natural protective barrier. CeraVe has a full line of skincare products to follow the dermatologist-recommended steps of: cleanse, treat, moisturize, and protect. The brand's mission is to provide therapeutic skincare for all. For more information, visit the brand on Facebook (@ceraveusa), Instagram (@cerave), TikTok (@cerave), X (@cerave) or at .
