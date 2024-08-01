Community Hospital Corporation Selects 2024 Dan Wilford Award Winner: Patricia Bailey, Continuecare Hospital At Hendrick Medical Center

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PLANO, Texas, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Community Hospital Corporation (CHC) has announced Patricia (Patri) Bailey, Advanced Patient Care Technician at ContinueCARE Hospital at Hendrick Medical Center, as the 2024 winner of the Dan Wilford Award for Compassion and Community Service. ContinueCARE Hospital at Hendrick Medical Center is a long-term acute care hospital owned by CHC.

"Patri's level of commitment to community service and the hospital has been truly outstanding," said Jim Kendrick, CHC president and CEO. She was named national winner among 14 nominees. The award, named after Dan Wilford, a founding CHC board member and retired CEO of Memorial Hermann Healthcare System of Houston, Texas, represents outstanding care and remarkable concern for a community and its local hospital. Kendrick will present Bailey the award in August.

Patri Bailey will be recognized during a special 10-Year Anniversary Celebration and tour of ContinueCARE Hospital at Hendrick Medical Center planned for August 12, 2024 at the facility: 1900 Pine Street, 7th Floor, Jones Building, Abilene, TX 79601.

Bailey was nominated by ContinueCARE Hospital at Hendrick Medical Center administration personnel who shared: "Patri performs her daily duties of caring for patients in an exemplary manner. She often engages in extraordinary acts of kindness that not only improves the quality of her work environment for her patients but also the entire hospital staff. Her random acts of kindness to both patients and staff epitomize the future culture of our hospital."

Advancing her education from a certified nurse assistant to advanced patient care technician has allowed hospital staff nurses with advanced training to complete other tasks and function at the highest level of their license.

Bailey demonstrates extraordinary compassion and care, as noted by hospital staff and family members alike, allowing patients to 'feel human again'. She also provides special care for area homeless, including using her own funds to purchase clothing and food for preparing meals.

Her nomination summed: "Patri selflessly gives of her time and willingly helps

anyone who asks."

Final nominees for the 2024 Dan Wilford Award included these highly qualified healthcare leaders:



Tammy Frazier, Unit Secretary/Activities Coordinator, Arkansas Continued Care Hospital of Jonesboro

Whitney Lafleur, RN, Baptist Hospital of Southeast Texas - Beaumont

Kelly Maier, Physical Therapist, Carolinas ContinueCARE Hospital at Pineville

Amie Marcum, Human Resources Coordinator, ContinueCARE Hospital at Baptist Health Corbin

Megan Ashby, RN, Director of Quality Management, ContinueCARE Hospital at Baptist Health Madisonville

Haley Sullivan, LPN, ContinueCARE Hospital at Baptist Health Paducah

Estella Saenz, RN, ContinueCARE Hospital at Medical Center, Odessa

Roni Parrish-Hamner, LVN, Huntsville Memorial Hospital

Honah Stout, RPSGT, Sleep Technologist, Montrose Regional Health

Kellie Crisp, RN, Case Manager, North Texas Medical Center

Staci Cost, PT, Lead Physical Therapist, Southwest Health System

Joey Braly, Director of Community Relations, Tyler ContinueCARE Hospital Crystal Harris, Director of Information Technology, Yoakum Community Hospital

