CFI and AAF Collaboration

Al Aman Fund and CFI Jordan renew partnership to empower six orphaned youth

AMMAN, JORDAN, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Al Aman Fund for the Future of Orphans announced the extension of its partnership with CFI Jordan for an additional year to support the education of six beneficiaries from Al Aman Fund. These students are specializing in different fields such as accounting, digital marketing, cybersecurity, and others at several public and private universities across various governorates in Jordan. The partnership agreement covers the entire cost of two boarding students, including university tuition, living expenses (housing, a monthly allowance, and health insurance), and capacity-building and well-being programs. Additionally, the agreement covers educational fees for four non-boarding students, as well as capacity-building and well-being programs.This ongoing collaboration is part of Al Aman Fund and CFI's efforts to support and empower orphaned youth in Jordan, contributing effectively to building sustainable communities by providing the necessary educational and livelihood support.Al Aman Fund's General Manager, Ms. Noor Homoud, appreciated this generous initiative from CFI Group, reflecting the company's belief in Al Aman's mission. She said, "We are proud of this collaboration with CFI Jordan and the positive impact achieved through their support over the past years. We also take pride in their belief in our mission, as they will be supporting our orphaned youth for four consecutive years to ensure they complete their educational journey, and become productive members of society."The General Manager of Al Aman Fund , Ms. Noor Homoud, commended the initiative of CFI Jordan (CFI) for their support to Al Aman's students, reflecting the company's trust in Al Amans's mission. She stated, "We are proud of our collaboration with CFI Jordan and the positive impact achieved. We also value their belief in our goals by supporting our orphaned youth throughout the current academic year, helping them become productive members of society."CFI Financial Group is MENA's leading online trading broker with over 25 years of experience, boasting the highest number of regulated entities and regional offices, including key locations such as London, Dubai, Larnaca, Beirut, Amman, and Cairo. Specializing in online trading services across equities, currencies, and commodities, CFI offers highly competitive trading conditions, including zero-pip spreads and no commission fees. The group supports elite sports through partnerships with organizations like AC Milan and FIBA WASL. It proudly names Seven-Time Formula OneTM World Champion Sir Lewis Hamilton as their Global Brand Ambassador, reflecting a shared commitment to excellence and innovation. The group actively participates in various Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives in the communities where it operates.Al Aman Fund for the Future of Orphans Established in 2006 as a non-profit organization by Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah. A leading entity in supporting orphaned youth, through its education and rehabilitation programs, it aims to secure the future of orphaned youth above the age of 18. Since its inception, Al Aman Fund has benefited over 4,872 orphans, 66% of whom are female, with 3,473 having graduated and embarked on their professional lives.

