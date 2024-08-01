Brazil’S Soy And Biodiesel Sector Faces 5.33% GDP Decline In 2024

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) A study by Cepea and Abiove projects that Brazil's soybean and biodiesel sector will face a 5.33% decline in 2024.



This comes after a 21% growth in 2023, driven by a record harvest and favorable prices. Reduced soybean yields significantly impact the production chain and agro-services.



The soybean GDP is expected to fall by 13.07%, and agro-services are set to decline by 4.28%. Unfavorable weather conditions and production constraints are major factors in this downturn.



Despite these challenges, increased biodiesel production and robust soybean meal exports are driving the agro-industrial sector's forecasted growth of 2.95%.



In addition, biodiesel is expected to surge by 36.47%. The soybean crushing and refining industry is set to see modest growth of 0.59%.







The feed industry will benefit from increased animal feed production, projecting a growth of 2.6%. In 2024, analysts estimate that the total GDP of the soybean and biodiesel chains will reach R$422 billion ($74.7 billion).



This represents 18% of Brazil's agribusiness GDP and 3.9% of the national economy. This sector is crucial for its direct economic contributions and its support for related industries and services.

Growth and Challenges in Brazil's Soybean

The Brazilian soybean and biodiesel sector has seen significant growth over the past decades.



From 2010 to 2022, the sector's GDP expanded by 58%, outpacing broader agricultural and national economic growth rates. This underscores its importance to Brazil's economy.



However, the projected decline in 2024 highlights the volatility and challenges in agricultural production.



Climate variability, global market dynamics, and domestic policy changes play pivotal roles in shaping the sector's performance.



While the Brazilian soybean and biodiesel sector faces a challenging year ahead, its resilience and strategic importance remain strong.



Investments in biodiesel and soybean meal exports provide a buffer against more significant declines.



In short, the sector's ability to adapt and innovate will be crucial for sustaining long-term growth and stability in Brazil's agribusiness landscape.



