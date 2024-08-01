Ithra Hosts Conference On Emerging Trends In Contemporary Islamic Arts

(MENAFN- Asdaf News) Dhahran – Asdaf News:

The King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture (Ithra), in partnership with the Abdul Latif Alfozan Award for Mosque Architecture, will host the second edition of its Islamic Art on November 25-30 as a cultural celebration and a global showcase of the heritage, living traditions and emerging trends of Islamic arts and crafts from across the Arab world.

The week-long conference, entitled 'In Praise of the Artisan: A Reassessment of Contemporary Islamic Arts & Crafts Practice', will explore the current and status of Islamic arts and crafts with a rich program that includes lectures, panel discussions, workshops, special exhibitions, film screenings as well as demonstrations by Islamic craftspeople.

In conjunction with the opening of the conference, Ithra will inaugurate 'In Praise of the Artisan', an exhibition which examines the rich history and diverse influences of Islamic arts and crafts across the globe. The exhibition, being held in partnership with the al-Sabah Collection, Dar al-Athar Al Islamiyyah in Kuwait, will present historical and contemporary works to highlight the ethos and evolving history embedded in Islamic artistic traditions. It will include the largest hand-carved stone screen made since the Taj Mahal in the 17th century, along with eight specially commissioned works, including a number of large installations, rare collectibles and contemporary works by master craftspeople from across the Arab world including the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Morocco, India, Spain, Egypt, Turkey, Uzbekistan and Malaysia.

“This conference and exhibition support our ongoing efforts to unearth new ideas from around the world for designing mosques and encouraging innovative planning, design and technical ideas that can form a new identity for Islamic art,” said Secretary-General of the Abdul Latif Alfozan Award for Mosque Architecture, Dr. Mashary Al Naim.“Islamic art no longer discusses works of art and architecture as tangible creations, but rather looks at them in the context of work, crafts, and daily practices.”

The event will explore new initiatives and institutions that have been established to preserve traditional craft skills through training and employment, including efforts to help artisans find new markets or adapt their work to global challenges. It will also delve into the role of relationships and care in craft production, traditional materials and methods, as well as the use of crafts to stimulate social change in developing Islamic countries.

'In Praise of the Artisan' will remain on display at Ithra following the completion of the conference.

