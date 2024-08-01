Medela Celebrates World Breastfeeding Week With Launch Of Innovative Breastfeeding Solutions

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Three new products – Swing Maxi Hands-free, Easy Pour Breast Milk Storage Bags and Ultra-breathable Disposable Nursing Pads – add to Medela's line of trusted solutions for breastfeeding families.

McHenry, Ill., Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medela, a leading brand in breast pump and breastfeeding solutions, today announced the launch of three products designed to enhance and simplify breastfeeding for families: Swing MaxiTM Hands-free , a smart double electric breast pump designed to make pumping simple, intuitive and flexible for breastfeeding families; Easy Pour Breast Milk Storage Bags , which offer an improved and convenient solution for storing expressed breast milk; and Ultra-breathable Disposable Nursing Pads , proven to be more absorbent and more breathable than the leading competition.

“These products are a direct result of listening to our customers' needs,” said Thomas Golücke, CEO of Medela.“Through consumer testing and customer insights, we innovate to help families meet their breastfeeding goals by ensuring they have the best in breastfeeding support. We focus every day at Medela in making the breastfeeding journey smoother and more efficient for mothers, and we are especially excited to launch our new products during World Breastfeeding Week and recognize the hard work and dedication of breastfeeding moms across the globe.”

Swing Maxi Hands-free offers mobility without compromise.

Swing Maxi Hands-free is a wearable breast pump that combines trusted Medela technology with the freedom to pump wherever and whenever. The lightweight and sleek design fits in the palm of a hand, and the pump motor can be put in a pocket or attached to a lanyard for extra mobility. Swing Maxi Hands-free features Medela's patented 2-Phase ExpressionTM technology, mimicking a baby's natural sucking rhythm for comfortable and efficient pumping. With a built-in rechargeable battery and USB charging port, it provides up to six pumping sessions1 on a single charge.

Additionally, Swing Maxi Hands-free comes with Medela's wearable Collection Cups, anatomically designed to support the lactating breast. The transparent design ensures proper nipple placement, preventing rubbing and allowing moms to see their milk flow. The cups consist of only three parts and are dishwasher-safe, easy to assemble, and lightweight for comfortable wear (weighing only 2.7oz, they are amongst the lightest available and fit comfortably inside most nursing bras .) Swing Maxi Hands-free also offers the flexibility to use the Collection Cups or the classic pump set with Medela's PersonalFit FlexTM breast shields. Both options feature Medela's 105-degree angle breast shield, scientifically proven to remove more milk than traditional breast pump shields.2

To further simplify their breastfeeding experience, moms can download the Medela FamilyTM App , which connects to Swing Maxi Hands-free via Bluetooth®. The app offers personalized real-time tracking, dashboards, science-based content and smart tools to help parents reach their breastfeeding and pumping goals.

Easy Pour Breast Milk Storage Bags are designed to minimize spills.

Developed based on extensive customer insights from more than 6,000 moms, the improved breast milk storage bags offer a range of features to make breast milk storage smoother and more efficient.

The new breast milk storage bags come with a unique design for effortless transfer of milk, minimizing spills and waste due to the self-standing base. Two separate openings – a wide opening for pouring in and a separate spout for pouring out – help prevent cross-contamination. Additionally, the new breast milk storage bags offer an improved oxygen barrier and double-layer material for 10-times better protection, helping preserve the key nutrients found in breast milk.

With an increased capacity of 7oz (210 ml) per bag and flat stacking design, the new breast milk storage bags allow for more efficient storage, saving space in the fridge or freezer.

Ultra-breathable Disposable Nursing Pads allow for maximum absorbency.

Consumer insights revealed that nursing pad absorbency, leak-proof reliability, and discretion were most important to moms. The new ultra-breathable disposable nursing pads feature maximum absorbency, for up to 50-times its weight. Flexible side leak guards help contain breast milk for extra security, keeping mom dry and fresh for hours.

The ultra-breathable disposable nursing pads are extra-thin – only 1.6 mm – for increased discretion. Created with a super-soft skin-touch layer, the pads are comfortable for wear throughout the day and night.

Get yours today.

Swing Maxi Hands-free is available through major medical suppliers that accept insurance, including 1 natural way, Aeroflow and yummy mummy. It is also available at Amazon and is exclusively on shelves at Walmart stores in the United States. The Easy Pour Breast Milk Storage Bags and Ultra-breathable Disposable Nursing Pads are available through major retailers including Amazon, Target and Walmart.

For more information, visit .

About Medela

Through advancing research, observing natural behavior and listening to our customers, Medela turns science into care while nurturing health for generations. Medela supports millions of moms, babies, patients and healthcare professionals in more than 100 countries all over the world. As the healthcare choice for more than 6 million hospitals and homes across the globe, Medela provides leading research-based breast milk feeding and baby products, healthcare solutions for hospitals, and clinical education. Medela is dedicated to building better health outcomes, simplifying and improving life, and developing breakthroughs that help moms, babies and patients live their life to the fullest. For more information, visit

1Average pumping session length of 15 minutes

2Sakalidis VS et al. Acta Obstet Gynecol Scand. 2020; 99(11):1561-1567 (Compared to 90-degree breast shields).

Attachments



Swing MaxiTM Hands-free Easy Pour Breast Milk Storage Bags

CONTACT: Linnay Grosche Medela ...