Kuwait Airways: Last Flights To Beirut Aug. 4 Due To Current Regional Situation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 1 (KUNA) -- Last scheduled flights to the Beirut destination would be next Sunday, August fourth, and then they would be put on hold due to regional situation, said Kuwait Airways on Thursday.

Kuwait Airways said in a press release that the decision was made in coordination with the Foreign and the Directorate General of Civil (DGCA).

On Wednesday, the DGCA affirmed it was continually coordinating with the Foreign Ministry and Kuwaiti air carriers to reschedule flights from and to Beirut via Kuwait International Airport. (end)

md













