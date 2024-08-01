Galaxy Press Reconnects With Fans At San Diego Comic-Con 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

A constant traffic flow at the Galaxy Press booth.

Illustrators of the Future 39 winner April Solomon signing at the Galaxy Press booth.

Galaxy Press attended the San Diego Comic-Con, featuring the fiction works of L. Ron Hubbard and the internationally acclaimed Writers of the Future series.

- John Goodwin, President Galaxy PressLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- San Diego Comic-Con 2024 marks the first of several yearly consumer conventions attended by Galaxy Press , followed by Tampa Comic Con , Atlanta Dragon Con, South Africa Comic Con, and finishing with FanX Salt Lake. Attending these shows provides direct contact with hundreds of thousands of fans and potential fans of L. Ron Hubbard's science fiction and fantasy novels, as well as pulp fiction tales from the 1930s, 40s, and 50s.With the rapidly changing landscape of publishing, interacting with thousands of consumers enables publishers and marketers to keep up. President of Galaxy Press, John Goodwin, stated,“Staying connected with readers is one of the most valuable aspects to attending these conventions.”Goodwin went on,“This year, in addition to exhibiting in the hall, I took nearly two million listeners and viewers from over 100 countries for an hour-long video tour of the San Diego Comic-Con on the Author's Quill show.” The Author's Quill is a show broadcast on the United Public Radio Network and multiple streaming services. It was created in December 2023 as the Writers and Illustrators of the Future Podcast could not handle the volume of authors and artists deserving an opportunity to be featured internationally on the weekly show.L. Ron Hubbard's Writers of the Future is both a writing and illustrating contest and an annual anthology, now celebrating 40 years. Conventions also provide a platform for featuring these winners with signings. This year, Illustrators of the Future winner April Solomon signed copies of Volume 39, which featured her illustration for the short story“Moonlight and Funk.”Upcoming shows will feature Writers and Illustrators of the Future Contest judges and winners at our booth and panels. Judges who will be on hand include Kevin J. Anderson, Orson Scott Card, Hugh Howey, Nancy Kress, Rebecca Moesta, Larry Niven, Jody Lynne Nye, Robert J. Sawyer, and S.M. Stirling.Galaxy Press was established in 2002 to meet the growing demand for the fiction works of bestselling author L. Ron Hubbard, and publishes his complete fiction library, including the New York Times bestsellers“Battlefield Earth,”“Mission Earth,”“Fear,”“Final Blackout,” and“To the Stars.” The annual“L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future” anthology, featuring new authors and artists selected by two panels of blue ribbon judges, is likewise published by Galaxy Press.L. Ron Hubbard created the Writers of the Future Writing contest in 1983 to provide“a means for new and budding writers to have a chance for their creative efforts to be seen and acknowledged.” Based on its success, its sister contest, Illustrators of the Future, was created five years later to provide that same opportunity for aspiring artists.For more information, go to and .

