Press Release: Industry Leaders Attend Inaugural The Global Network Event Targeting GCC Markets

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Global launches today

VIPs arrive in Glasgow, Scotland for a focused on launching new regional businesses in sectors such as real estate, healthcare, TeleTech, and AI

- Catherine GrangerDUBAI, UAE, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The inaugural edition of The Global Network – a prestigious new platform for launching businesses across a range of sectors – takes place today in Glasgow, Scotland with a focus on markets in the GCC.Being held at the historic Royal Exchange Square, the ticket-only event will host commodity traders, investors and industry leaders, as well as VIPs and special guests, including influential Emirati and Saudi entrepreneurs.The guest speaker for the event will be David Leckie, partner at leading law global firm Clyde & Co, the largest international law firm in the Middle East. Along with top level networking opportunities, The Global Network will hold an Investment Forum and a Tech Hub comprised of a team of experts ready to support and develop innovative new business solutions.The founder of The Global Network is Scottish entrepreneur Catherine Granger, a renowned figure in transformational change management known for her AI, Agile, and Lean Six Sigma training and expertise – and a significant figure in Dubai consultancy.Commenting on the upcoming event, Granger said:“We are thrilled to be welcoming such an impressive group of guests from around the world to this inaugural The Global Network, which we believe is poised to become a cornerstone for fostering international business relationships. By bringing together key players from the Middle East and beyond in an inspiring and historic Scottish setting, we aim to create unparalleled opportunities for collaboration and innovation. With esteemed speakers and a comprehensive agenda, this event will empower entrepreneurs and industry leaders to launch an exciting new era across key sectors in the GCC."

Emma Procter

Vortex Media

+971 58 114 1041

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn