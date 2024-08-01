The Novax Global Investmatch Carnival 2024 In Hong Kong Is About To Start, Igniting The Fintech Revolution

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW YORK, USA, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The NovaX Global Investmatch Carnival 2024 will be grandly held at the Hong Kong Asia World-Expo on August 28-29. The carnival aims to promote the development of the innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem between Hong Kong and mainland China, and provide a for showcasing innovative technologies, exchanging entrepreneurial experiences, and facilitating cooperation.It is expected that the event will attract over 10,000 participants, including more than 500 professional and private investors from Hong Kong. In addition, there will be more than 300 science and technology enterprises exhibiting on-site. There will also be over 200 local and overseas media, as well as more than 50 event sponsors. Participants will cover innovative technology companies, academic institutions and industry experts from around the world.During the carnival, multiple sub-forums will be held, including government-recommended policy conditions activities, entrepreneurship ecosystem in Hong Kong, technology service presentations, and forums on Hong Kong IPO for technology companies. In addition, there will be various exhibition areas covering fields such as intelligent robots, biotechnology, blockchain and technology, energy and new materials, artificial intelligence and digital technology.The project roadshow will provide a platform for innovative projects to showcase their innovations and business potential, with each project having 15 minutes to introduce. The Investors Speed Matching session will provide project teams and investors with opportunities for rapid connection and direct exchange and cooperation.The co-organizers include the Federation of Hong Kong Guangdong Community Organisations, Hong Kong Young Scientists Association, Greater Bay Area Common Home Investment Limited, techub news, and Aderlan Investments of the Middle East. The supporting organizations include the Innovation and Technology Commission of the Hong Kong SAR Government, the Labour and Welfare Bureau of the Hong Kong SAR Government, the Hong Kong Tourism Board, Cyberport Hong Kong, Hong Kong Science Park, the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Innovation and Technology Park in the Lok Ma Chau Loop, the Qianhai Shenzhen-Hong Kong Youth Dream Factory, Tsinghua University, Peking University, Chinese Academy of Sciences, The University of Hong Kong, The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, City University of Hong Kong, The Hong Kong Polytechnic University, The Education University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong Metropolitan University, and the University of Macau.Zhao Lei, co-founder of the NovaX Global Investmatch Carnival, said, "This event will attract innovative companies, investment institutions, government departments and industry experts from around the world to jointly explore new opportunities and challenges in innovation and entrepreneurship, and promote the globalization and application of innovative technologies."Currently, the event is open for registration. The NovaX Global Investmatch Carnival 2024 will not only become a platform for showcasing innovative technologies and promoting entrepreneurial exchanges, but also provide ample cooperation opportunities for innovative companies and investors globally. Let's look forward to this innovation carnival and witness the perfect integration of technology and business, ushering in a new chapter of future innovation development.FOR DETAILS :Event Name:NovaX global investmatch carnivalDate:28-29 August 2024 (Wed & Thu)ADDRESS:HALL 3 , ASIAWORLD-EXPO , HONG KONGCONTACT US:E-MAIL:...TEL: +852 3468 8447WhatsApp: 6749 9857Website:

