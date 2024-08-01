Israeli forces carry out series of raids, incursions across various cities, towns in occupied West Bank

(MENAFN) Israeli forces carried out a series of raids and incursions across various cities and towns in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, resulting in violent clashes that caused injuries to several Palestinian civilians from live gunfire and tear gas exposure, along with numerous arrests.



Local reports indicate that intense confrontations erupted in Al-Arroub refugee camp, located north of Hebron, where a large number of Palestinians suffered from the effects of tear gas inhalation during clashes with Israeli troops. The unrest ensued following Israeli intervention to suppress a protest march denouncing the occupation's treatment of Palestinians. Witnesses reported indiscriminate use of live ammunition and tear gas canisters by Israeli forces, leading to injuries and respiratory distress among protesters.



Meanwhile, near the village of Wadi Rahhal, south of Bethlehem, five Palestinians sustained injuries in an assault allegedly carried out by Israeli settlers, reportedly with the support of Israeli security personnel. According to accounts, settlers attacked Palestinians on their own land, employing live ammunition, hurling stones, and engaging in physical altercations. One individual was wounded by gunfire, while four others suffered fractures and bruises as a result of the altercation.



The Palestinian Red Crescent Society confirmed reports that settlers targeted an ambulance and assaulted its medical crew. Furthermore, Israeli authorities reportedly obstructed emergency medical services, preventing ambulances from reaching the injured Palestinians and imposing restrictions on civilian movement within the area.



These incidents underscore the ongoing volatility and unrest in the West Bank, where Palestinian communities routinely contend with aggressive actions by Israeli military forces and settlers. The escalating violence has prompted renewed calls for international intervention to address the humanitarian ramifications of such confrontations and ensure the safety and rights of Palestinian civilians amidst heightened tensions and tightened restrictions across occupied territories.

