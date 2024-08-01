Peterman Brothers Sponsors Military And First Responders' Day At Indiana State Fair

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The leading local HVAC and plumbing provider offers free admission to the fair for active and former military personnel and emergency workers and their families on Aug. 7

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Peterman Brothers , a leading HVAC and plumbing company serving the Greater Indianapolis area, is partnering with the Indiana State Fair this month to honor active and former military service members and emergency workers.

Aug. 7 is Military and First Responders' Day at the fair. Officially sponsored by Peterman Brothers, first responders and current and former military personnel and their families will receive free admission with valid ID.

Peterman Brothers, a leading HVAC and plumbing company serving the Greater Indianapolis area, is partnering with the Indiana State Fair on Aug. 8 to honor active and former military service members and emergency workers

Continue Reading

"We're proud to once again partner with organizers of the Indiana State Fair to give something back to the true heroes in our community," said Chad Peterman, president of Peterman Brothers. "It's important for us to recognize the sacrifices made on behalf of our nation. We're incredibly grateful for everything our military personnel and first responders do. We also appreciate the fair offering Peterman Brothers such a great opportunity to say thank you every year."

In addition to Military and First Responders' Day, Peterman Brothers will have a booth throughout the fair where attendees can register to win prizes or find out more about the company.

The Indiana State Fair runs Aug. 2-18. For more information, visit .



Peterman Brothers is available to help with any heating, cooling, plumbing or electrical needs. For more information, call (317) 207-9858 or visit .



About Peterman Brothers

Founded in 1986, Peterman Brothers provides residential heating, cooling, and plumbing services in Central Indiana and Northern Kentucky. A second-generation family business, the company offers a 100% satisfaction guarantee with any new installation of HVAC equipment. All technicians are certified through the North American Technical Excellence (NATE) program and fully bonded and insured. Peterman Brothers offers several financing options with approved credit. To find out more, call (317) 207-9858 or visit .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE Peterman Brothers