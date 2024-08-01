Pumpkin Spice Season Arrives At 7-Eleven, Inc. With First-Ever Pumpkin Spice Slurpee® Drink, Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, Lattes And More

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Customers at five select stores across the country can grab Pumpkin Spice Slurpee drinks while supplies last

IRVING, Texas, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Whether you're holding on to every last drop of summer or craving the crisp days of fall, 7-Eleven, is here to satisfy your seasonal yearnings with hot and cold pumpkin spice sips, including the debut of Pumpkin Spice

Slurpee® drinks at five select stores* for a limited time while supplies last beginning today.



Pumpkin Spice Season Arrives at 7-Eleven, Inc.

Customers at five select stores across the country can grab Pumpkin Spice Slurpee drinks while supplies last

The Pumpkin Spice Slurpee drink is unlike anything fall flavor fans have tasted before, with the flavor of pumpkin and cinnamon spice swirled together in the form of a refreshing, ice-cold Slurpee drink. This twist on the iconic frozen beverage arrives today at five select 7-Eleven®

and Speedway® stores in Texas, Ohio, California and New York.



But wait, there's more! 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes® stores also have several classic pumpkin-inspired coffee options for coffee lovers to enjoy this season, in stores now:



Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew: The newest edition to the pumpkin-inspired lineup combines the smooth, robust flavor of cold brew coffee with the sweet and creamy goodness of pumpkin pie spices.

Pumpkin Spice Coffee: Start your morning with the pumpkin spice coffee blend that incorporates the comforting spices of cinnamon, nutmeg and cloves to create a harmony of fall flavors. Pumpkin Spice Latte: Enjoy the OG fall staple from the OG! Sip on seasonal spices atop a creamy pumpkin-flavored latte all season long.

"7-Eleven customers are huge pumpkin spice fans, so we're always looking for reasons to bring out the pumpkins a bit early and delight customers with new creations," said Dennis Phelps, Senior Vice President, Merchandising (Vault & Proprietary Beverages) at 7-Eleven. "In addition to our exciting pumpkin spice coffee offerings at stores nationwide, the introduction of the Pumpkin Spice Slurpee drink is a fun experiment for fans in some of our top Slurpee drink markets. This year, you don't have to just be a coffee lover to get your pumpkin spice fix!"

Pumpkin enthusiasts can also have their beverages delivered directly to their door with the

7NOW®

Delivery app in the U.S. The service is accessible throughout the U.S. with the provision of real time tracking to let customers know their order status. The 7NOW Delivery app can be downloaded from the

App Store

or

Google Play , or by visiting

7Rewards .



*Available beginning 8/1/24 while supplies last:



3200 HACKBERRY RD, Irving, Texas

5530 VALLEY BLVD, Los Angeles, Calif.

2030 A WEST 8TH STREET, Los Angeles, Calif.

82 GREENWICH ST, New York, New York 90 N XENIA DR, Enon, Ohio

