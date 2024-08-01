Ecorodovias Posts Substantial Profit Growth In Q2 2024

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In the second quarter of 2024, Ecorodovias (ECOR3) announced a remarkable net of R$272.5 million ($48 million).



This represents a significant increase of 120.3% compared to the same quarter the previous year.



This surge in profitability can be attributed to an uptick in revenue and strategic operational cost management.



The adjusted EBITDA for the period reached R$1.1 billion ($195 million). This marks a 24.8% rise from the second quarter of 2023.



Moreover, the adjusted EBITDA margin saw an improvement, climbing to 73.8%-a 2.2 percentage point increase year-over-year.



The substantial profit growth stemmed primarily from the rise in adjusted EBITDA, fueled by an increase in adjusted net revenue.







The boost in adjusted EBITDA resulted from meticulous cost management and heightened traffic on the highways managed by the company.



During this quarter, the company's adjusted net revenue hit R$1.5 billion ($265.5 million), a 21.2% increase from the previous year.



This growth was largely driven by increased consolidated traffic and the initiation of toll collections on new concessions such as EcoRioMinas and EcoNoroeste.



Key business units, especially the highway concessions, played a vital role in contributing to the total revenue, benefiting from increased traffic and tariff adjustments.

Strategic Adjustments and Operational Innovations

In the economic landscape, Ecorodovias highlighted that tariff adjustments tied to inflation (IPCA) and operational efficiency initiatives were crucial to achieving these results.



The net debt-to-EBITDA ratio stood at 3.3x, reflecting the company's effective debt management.



In conclusion, Ecorodovias reiterated its commitment to an investment strategy and operational innovations aimed at sustaining growth.



The company also emphasized enhancing operational efficiency moving forward. This performance by Ecorodovias is not just about numbers.







